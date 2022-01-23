Police Logs

Jonathan Fuller, 36, of St. Johnsbury, was charged Jan. 22 with violation of conditions of release. He was brought back to the St. Johnsbury Police Department and later lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport on $200 bail.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Police responded to a single-vehicle accident Jan. 19 on I-91 in Barnet in which it was determined the operator, Timothy White, 21, of Peacham, had fallen asleep and drifted off the roadway. The vehicle struck the wire guard rail, which police said did its job and kept the vehicle from dropping off a steep embankment. The vehicle sustained moderate front-end damage and had to be towed from the scene. No injuries were reported.
—————
Jada Morse, 21, of St. Johnsbury, was cited to appear Feb. 7 in Caledonia County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer a charge of DUI #1 filed Jan. 20 on Broad Street in Lyndon.
Joshua Barnes, 45, of Danville, was charged Jan. 20 with stalking; a violation of Title 13 Vermont Statutes Annotated 1062. It occurred in Danville. Barnes was cited to appear March 29 in Caledonia County Superior Court. Barnes is accused of placing a tracking device in the vehicle of another person.
—————
Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of stolen catalytic converters from Lyndon Truck Center & Gills Point S Tire & Auto, St. Johnsbury, between Jan. 18 at 5 p.m., and Jan. 19 at 8 a.m. A total of 10 catalytic converters were stolen. Anyone with information, contact Trooper Kimberly Harvey at 802-748-3111.
VSP — DERBY
Miriah Lawton, 21, of Derby, was charged Jan. 22 with leaving the scene of an accident (LSA) that occurred on Darling Hill Road in Derby. She was cited to appear March 15 in Orleans District Court.
