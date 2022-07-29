Albert Vieira, 29, of St. Johnsbury was flash-cited into Caledonia Superior Court on July 29 after being taken into custody at Maplefields on an arrest warrant. He was also given a court date of Aug. 29 to answer a charge of violation of conditions of release.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Phillip Vanasse, 64, of Wheelock was charged July 28 with DUI on I-91, exit 20. He’ll answer the charge on Aug. 22 in Caledonia Superior Court.
—-
Julia Bouthillier, 33, of Groton was charged July 28 on Route 302 in Groton, with DUI #1, and cited to answer the charge Aug. 15 in Caledonia Superior Court, Criminal Division.
As a result of a two-vehicle accident on July 27 on Route 302 in Newbury, Shayleigh McClintock, 25, of Woodsville was arrested for suspicion of DUI following roadside standardized field sobriety tests, and cited into Orange County Court on Aug. 17 to answer the charge. She was uninjured, while the other driver, Jason Stanton, 48, of Lyndonville, was hospitalized with back and shoulder pain.
VSP — DERBY
State police are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a 2019 Ford F350 super duty dump truck. The truck was parked at Worth’s Seamless Rain Gutters, 3165 Rt. 5 in Derby, on Tuesday, July 26. The catalytic converter theft was discovered on Friday, July 29 at about 11 a.m. Anyone with information, contact Trooper Kali Lindor at the Derby barracks, at 802-334-8881.
HARDWICK POLICE
Grace Hurley, 38, of Wolcott was charged July 27 with DUI at the intersection of Rts. 14 and 15 in Hardwick, and issued a criminal citation to answer the allegation Sept. 19 in Caledonia Superior Court.
