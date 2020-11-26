ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE

On Nov. 27 at approximately 1:01 a.m., Ofc. Davis Guyer, of the St. Johnsbury Police Department, assisted other officers on a traffic stop. Ofc. Guyer was advised that the driver, Jason L. Brown, 35, of St. Johnsbury, had run through the stoplight at the intersection of Portland Street and Concord Avenue, and that he had bloodshot and watery eyes. Ofc. Guyer performed the Standard Field Sobriety tests on Brown which showed many clues that he was impaired. A preliminary breath test allegedly showed a .2 BAC. Brown also had a warrant for his arrest from Essex County. Brown was arrested for DUI and as a wanted person and was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility on a $500 bail.

