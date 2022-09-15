ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
St. Johnsbury police seek the public’s help in recovering two mountain bikes reported stolen on the morning of Sept. 6 on Main St. Those with information may contact Detective Sgt. Lester Cleary at 802-748-2314.
—-
Arnold R. Kidla III, 44, of St. Johnsbury was arrested Sept. 13 on Eastern Avenue on an active warrant out of the Berlin PD, lodged at CCC on $5,000 bail and cited into Caledonia District Court on Sept. 13.
—-
Christopher Bridgmon, 36, of Brandon was charged Sept. 13 on a felony warrant, and in possession of stimulant drugs after he flagged down officers on Railroad Street as he was reporting a vehicle that kept driving by, yelling profanities at the officers. Held on $500 bail, he was cited into Caledonia County Court on Dec. 5 to answer the charges.
—-
Alex Lansford, 39, of St. Johnsbury was charged Sept. 10 on Winter Street with DLS (driving license suspended criminal), and cited to answer the charge Oct. 17 in Caledonia District Court.
—-
Carlos Perez, 30, of St. Johnsbury was cited into Caledonia Court on Oct. 24 to answer a charge of unlawful trespass filed Sept. 13 at Jiffy Mart on Railroad Street.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Troopers were advised on Sept. 14 of a stolen 2017 Polaris Ranger from an address on Roberts Memorial Highway in Fairlee. Anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact the St. Johnsbury barracks at 802-748-3111.
—-
Michael Alger, 37, of St. Johnsbury is lodged on $900 bail at North Eastern Regional Correctional Facility after he was taken into custody on Sept. 14 on Avenue C in St. Johnsbury for allegedly failing to appear in court on multiple offenses. He was cited to appear on this violation on Oct. 26 in Caledonia County Court. He also allegedly resisted during the arrest for these warrants, and on this separate charge of resisting arrest, he was cited to appear on Sept. 24 in Caledonia County Court.
VSP — DERBY
A local resident’s car was totaled as a result of a Sept. 12 single-vehicle crash on Rt. 105 near Loop Rd. in the town of Jay. A vehicle operated by Kelly Hastings, 19, of Derby left the roadway and struck a tree. Hastings was taken to North Country Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
—-
Following a single-vehicle accident on Sept. 11 on I-91 in Derby, Dale Brooks, 58, of Canaan was transported to North Country Hospital in Newport for minor injuries, then charged with DUI #2 and ignition interlock device, with a citation to appear Sept. 20 in Orleans District Court on the above charges.
—-
A 1980 International Scout was reported stolen on Sept. 14 from a residence on Stony Path Lane in the town of Jay. The vehicle was later recovered from the scene of a crash on Cross Road in Jay. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Derny barracks at 802-334-8881.
VSP — ROYALSTON
Richard Davis, 46, of Bradford was charged Sept. 14 with DUI Drugs after police stopped to check a disabled vehicle on I-91 south. He’ll answer the charge on Nov. 29 in Windsor County Court.
