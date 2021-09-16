ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Vincent Shwab, 38, of St. Johnsbury was charged Sept. 9 with unlawful trespass on the grounds of Maplefields store on Route 2, where he had previously been served an order of no trespass from those premises. He will face the charge on Nov. 29 in Caledonia County Superior Court.
Melinda McClintock, 28, of St. Johnsbury, was charged with criminal DLS on Sept. 9 after being seen operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license on Portland Street. She will answer the charge Nov. 22 in Caledonia County Court.
At 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 8 police responded to 545 Lafayette St. for a report of an injured female. They found evidence that a 29-year-old St Johnsbury woman had been assaulted. Police arrested Ashley Lee, 29, of West Burke, for the assault. Further investigation led to the arrest of Andrew Davis, 34, of Sutton. Davis was cited to appear Sept. 13 to answer the charges of accessory before the fact, aiding in the commission of a felony, and larceny from a person.
Jacob A. Goodrich, 37, of St. Johnsbury, was taken into custody on Sept. 3 on Main Street on a warrant for his arrest and transported to the correctional facility.
A cell phone and some money were found on Sept. 14 on a street in St. Johnsbury Village and given to the police department. The owner may claim after properly identifying it.
VSP ST. JOHNSBURY
Dylan Brink, 24, no hometown listed, was charged with retail theft, and violation of conditions of release, the result of a reported retail these Aug. 21 at East Burke Market in Burke in which he was allegedly responsible for the theft of over $200 worth of items and gas. Brink also drove off in a vehicle with conditions of release to not drive. He was located Sept. 9, charged for these criminal offenses and cited to appear Oct. 15 in Caledonia County Court.
Two days later, VSP St. Johnsbury investigated a theft of a firearm in Burke. During this investigation, troopers learned that Dylan Brink operated a motor vehicle which violated his conditions of release to not drive. Brink was located Sept. 9, and charged with this offense with the same Oct. 15 court date.
Edwin Fortuna, 74, of New Hampshire, no hometown given, was arrested Sept. 14 for suspicion of DUI on I-91 in St. Johnsbury after field sobriety tests and cited to appear Oct. 4 in Caledonia County Court on the charge of DUI.
Sara Kane, 38, of Island Pond, was charged Sept. 15 with suspicion of DUI after an 11:08 p.m. traffic stop on East Burke Road in Lyndonville. She was cited to appear on Oct. 4 in Caledonia County Court to answer the allegation of DUI.
VSP — DERBY
Edmund Ryan, 68, of Albany, was charged with DUI-Refusal as a result of a Sept. 9 single-vehicle rollover crash on East Albany Road in Barton, which left him entrapped in the vehicle. He was transported to the hospital for what police mentioned as “suspected minor injuries,” and placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI after investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol. He was cited to appear Oct. 26 in Orleans County District Court in this incident.
Craig Nelsson, 60, of Derby, was charged Sept. 15 with suspicion of DUI after troopers received a 4:55 p.m. report of a vehicle traveling down Route 105 in Charleston at slow speeds while the operator was unconscious. Troopers located the vehicle parked in a parking lot, and Nelsson was later given a criminal citation to appear Oct. 5 in Orleans County Court on the charge of DUI.
VSP — MIDDLESEX
Kyle Lamphear, 24, of St. Johnsbury, was charged with unlawful trespass on Sept. 11 on Route 302 in Orange after police alleged he had entered and remained on the property of Judy and Patrick Corbett after being told to leave several times. He was issued a citation to appear Oct. 13 in Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer the charge.
ORLEANS COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
Ronald Boutin Jr., 21, of Coventry, was issued a citation to appear Oct. 12 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division, after an Aug. 18 traffic stop on Coventry Station Road revealed his driver’s license to be under criminal suspension.
Paul Patenaude Sr., 56, of Newport Center, was arrested Sept. 9 at Four Seasons Hotel in Derby and cited to appear Sept. 14 in Orleans court on the charges of violation of conditions of release X2.
BETHLEHEM POLICE
Valerie Landon, 62, of Bethlehem, N.H., was charged with simple assault on Sept. 3 on Congress Street in Bethlehem and will answer the charge Nov. 9 in Littleton District Court.
Keith Garneau, 45, of Bethlehem, N.H., was taken into protective custody on Sept. 5 on Saint Jude Way in Bethlehem.
