Police Logs

George Swett

ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE

An investigation of a Feb. 12 traffic stop on Railroad Street brought a charge of DUI #3 to the operator, Chantal Gingras, 27, of Woodstock, N.H. The vehicle owner, Brandon Rodd, 25, of St. Johnsbury, was also arrested and charged with permitting an impaired person to operate a motor vehicle. Gingras was released to a sober person on a citation into Caledonia County Superior Court to answer the charges of DUI #3 and DUI–Criminal Refusal on Feb. 28. Rodd was released on a citation into Caledonia County Superior Court with an arraignment date of April 25.

Nicholas Balch, 42, of St. Johnsbury, was cited to appear April 18 in Caledonia County Superior Court on the charge of petit larceny stemming from a Feb. 11 incident at a North Avenue residence.

Krystal Sharp, 36, of St. Johnsbury, was taken into custody Feb. 8 on an active warrant. The warrant, which had a bail amount of $200, was issued back in September of 2021 for failure to appear on an underlying DLS charge. She was arranged Feb. 8 in Caledonia County Court, and released on a set of new conditions.

Jonathan Merrill, 21, of Littleton, N.H., was cited into Caledonia County Superior Court on Feb. 28 to answer a charge of DUI #1, stemming from a Feb. 13 traffic stop on Portland Street in St. Johnsbury.

VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY

Matthew Twitchell, 50, of Turner, Maine, was cited to appear Feb. 28 in Caledonia County Court, Criminal Division to answer an allegation of DUI filed Feb. 12 on I-91.

VSP — DERBY

George Swett, 57, of Coventry, was charged Feb. 11 with attempting to elude, possession of cocaine, and resisting arrest, and was later released with a citation to appear on March 29 in Orleans County Court.

