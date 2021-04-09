ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
On April 6 police responded to an 8:29 p.m. report of a head-on collision at the junction of Hastings Hill, Memorial Drive, and Railroad Street. Upon arrival, it was reported that a 2006 Volkswagen Jetta being operated by Damian Emerson, 21, of St. Johnsbury drove through the intersection of Memorial and Hastings into incoming traffic, striking another vehicle stopped at the stoplight. The occupant of the other vehicle Michael Lovely Jr., 50, of Lyndon was transported to NVRH by CALEX ambulance for minor injuries. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. Emerson was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. He was cited to appear July 12 in Caledonia Court to answer to the charges of DUI #1/grossly negligent operation, and possession of a depressant, stimulant or narcotic drug.
——-
At approximately 1:10 a.m. April 9, police located a running vehicle blocking the intersection of Town Garage Road at Western Avenue. Police say they found the operator sleeping. When the operator later identified as Joseph Breer, 20, of Plainfield was awakened, police said he attempted to drive away. Breer was removed from the vehicle and found to allegedly be under the influence of alcohol. He was processed for DUI and cited to appear on April 26 in Caledonia Court.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Dylan J. Stapelfeld, 27, of Burlington was processed April 8 for DUI #3/criminal DLS after a motor vehicle stop for a violation on Western Ave. He was cited to make an April 26 appearance in Caledonia Court.
——-
State police seek the public’s help in solving a case of burglary and vandalism at an Avenue A residence. Police believe the incident occurred between the night of April 3 to April 6 and that kids were responsible. Anyone who might have seen anything or have information regarding this incident may contact Trooper Jason Haley of the St Johnsbury Barracks at 802-222-4680.
LYNDONVILLE POLICE
Karen Zucker, 39, of Lyndon was arrested for second-degree aggravated domestic assault at 499 Main St. in Lyndonville on April 8. Zucker was lodged for lack of bail and scheduled to be arraigned on April 9.
LITTLETON POLICE
A male juvenile, 16, of Sugar Hill, and a male juvenile, 14, of Bethlehem, were arrested April 2 for criminal mischief and criminal trespass stemming from an incident in Littleton on Nov. 15. They are scheduled to appear in Littleton District Court on Friday.
——-
Shaun Walsh, 38, of Seabrook, was arrested on April 2 by New Hampshire State Police on a Littleton Police Department felony warrant for unlawful sale of less than one gram of heroin and crack cocaine. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in Grafton Superior Court.
——-
Lillian Swenson, 73, of Woodstock, was arrested March 30 by Woodstock police on a Littleton Police Department warrant for unlawful conduct after an accident. She was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in district court on May 11.
——-
Donna Lamoy, 44, of Littleton, was arrested March 30 on a warrant for criminal threatening against a person. She was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on May 11.
——-
Ranae Ross, 32, homeless, was arrested March 28 on Riverside Drive on a warrant for willful concealment. She was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on May 11.
——-
Kathy Mumford, 44, of Littleton, was arrested March 28 on Meadow Street on a warrant from the Berlin Police Department and released on summons.
———
Shawn LePage, 28, of St. Johnsbury, Vt., was arrested March 27 on Meadow Street on a warrant for theft by unauthorized taking in an amount less than $1,000. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on May 11.
——-
Annabelle Brown, 40, of Dalton, was arrested March 27 on Meadow Street on a felony count selling fentanyl. She was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in Grafton Superior Court. Brown was also arrested on bench warrants and released on $250 cash bail and is scheduled to appear in Dover District Court on May 10.
——-
Keanna Salmon, 24, of Dalton, was arrested March 27 on Meadow Street for unlawful conduct after an accident. She was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in Littleton District Court on May 11.
——-
Nicholas Rideout, 27, of Bridgton, Maine, was arrested March 27 on St. Johnsbury Road for driving after suspension. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on May 11.
NHSP — TROOP F
Korin Gendreau, 34, of Stewartstown, was arrested March 30 on Mill Street in Stewartstown for driving without a valid license and driving an un-inspected vehicle.
——-
Shannon Carrier, 38, of Dalton, was arrested March 28 on Meadowmist Drive in Dalton for driving under the influence, driving after suspension, unlawful conduct after an accident, criminal mischief, and driving without a court-required alcohol interlock breathalyzer device in the vehicle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.