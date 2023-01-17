Police Logs

Ariya Sweeney, 20, of St. Johnsbury was taken into custody on Jan. 16 on Bay St. on an active warrant and cited into Caledonia County Court on Jan. 17.
Wade A. Whitehouse, 40, of St. Johnsbury was charged on Jan. 15 on Clarks Ave. with VCOR (three counts) criminal DLS, a person prohibited from possessing a firearm and possession of drugs. He was scheduled to be arraigned on the charges on Jan. 17 in Caledonia Court.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Following hospitalization for treatment of injuries incurred in a Dec. 23, 2022 single-vehicle crash on Ridge Rd. in Kirby, Edsel Hubbard, 83, of East Burke was charged on Jan. 14 with DUI #2. He was cited to answer the charge on Jan. 14 in Caledonia Superior Court. His injuries were minor, and his vehicle sustained front-end damage.
Following a Jan. 16 single-vehicle crash on Rt. 302 in Newbury, Michael Nahmias, 40, of Groton was charged with DUI Refusal and cited to answer the charge on Feb. 1 In Orange County Court.
LYNDONVILLE POLICE
Robert Guest Jr., 29, of Lyndonville was charged on Jan. 4 with counterfeiting paper money, retail theft, and false pretenses or tokens in which he allegedly used a counterfeit $100 at the Dunkin store in St. Johnsbury. He was cited to answer the charges on Feb. 13 in Caledonia Court.
OCSD
Nathan Goss, 32, of Derby was taken into custody on Jan. 11 on Pine Hill Rd. in Derby on an in-state warrant, transported to Northern State Correctional Facility on $200 bail, and will answer the charge at a later date in Orleans Superior Court.
