Police logs

VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Troopers responded April 23 to I-91 north at mile marker 123 for a crash involving a commercial motor vehicle hauling two trailers in tandem. Police say the operator, Thomas Merrill, 57, of Lisbon, N.H., lost control of the 2020 Western Star tractor-trailer after crossing an ice-covered bridge. The second trailer rolled onto its passenger side but remained connected to the first trailer and tractor unit. The passing lane of I-91 closed for a period of time during the crash investigation and the Interstate was closed briefly while the scene was cleaned up. Road conditions played a major contributing circumstance in the crash, but speed was not a factor. Merrill was not injured nor issued for any violation of motor vehicle law.
LYNDONVILLE POLICE
On April 21, Ofc. Jason Harris conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was allegedly traveling 88 mph in a posted 50 mph speed zone on Route 122 (aka Gilman Road). The operator, Logan Sawyer, 22, of St. Johnsbury, was arrested, charged with negligent operation and excessive speed. He was cited to appear on June 21 in court.
VSP — DERBY
Troopers were notified at about 7:46 p.m. on April 21 about a possibly intoxicated woman attempting to drive home from the village of Orleans. Upon arrival on Main Street, they identified Lynda Peige, 65, of Irasburg, sitting in her vehicle. Troopers say Peige showed signs of impairment and she was taken into custody and processed for suspicion of DUI with a citation to appear May 11 in court. She was then brought to Northern State Correctional Facility for detox.
——-
A 2006 Subaru Impreza operated by Margaret Radford, 51, of Newport Center, was totaled after an April 23 rollover on Lane Road in Coventry. She was not injured. Roadside investigation revealed the operator was traveling north on Lane Road at speeds unreasonable for road conditions. Immediately after traveling over a patch of snow in the roadway, the operator lost control of the vehicle, police said, leaving the roadway to the west and the vehicle coming to rest on its roof. It was towed from the scene.
——-
Donald Peters, 35, of Albany, was cited into Orleans County Court to answer to a charge of DLS on April 18 on Route 5 in Derby.
