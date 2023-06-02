Police Logs

ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Joseph Ronan, 32, of Barnet, was charged on June 1 on Eastern Avenue in St. Johnsbury with domestic assault and flash-cited into Caledonia County Court on June 2.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Anthony Saucer, 44, homeless, was charged June 1 at the boat launch in Bradford with five counts of violation of conditions of release. Lodged on $200 bail at NERC, he was cited to answer the charge on June 2 in Orange County Court.
VSP — DERBY
No injuries resulted from a two-vehicle crash on June 1 on Route 105 at the intersection of Buzzell Road in Newport Center. It occurred when Kailyn McGregor, 27, of Georgia, Vt., turned onto Route 105 from Buzzell Road, failed to yield to traffic, and her vehicle was struck by Nicole Columbia, 36, of Orleans. Both vehicles were able to be driven from the scene.
HARDWICK POLICE
Alain Fradette, 62, of Hardwick, was charged May 31 on Wolcott Street on a warrant for failure to appear in Lamoille Superior Court and transported to Northeast Correctional Complex on $100 bail.
Kyle Neill, 50, of Woodbury, was charged June 1 at 389 Mackville Road with criminal DLS and attempting to elude. He’s cited to face the charges on July 24 in Caledonia Superior Court.
LITTLETON POLICE
Bruce Stygles, 47, of Lisbon, was arrested on May 13 on Interstate 93 for alleged misuse of license plates and unlawfully driving after being certified a habitual offender. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in Grafton Superior Court on June 15.
Jazmyn Cummings, 27, of St. Johnsbury was arrested May 13 on Interstate 93 on a warrant. She was held at the Grafton County House of Corrections for lack of $500 cash bail and the case was referred to the court of jurisdiction.
Raymond Wescott Jr., 59, of Peterborough, was arrested May 16 on Main Street on a bench warrant. He was held at the GCHOC for lack of $500 cash bail and arraigned on May 17.
Robert Rosebrook, 51, of Lisbon, was taken into protective custody for alcohol intoxication on May 12 on Carleton Street.
Jennifer Berry, 19, of Littleton, was arrested on May 12 on Union Street for simple assault/physical contact. She was released on personal recognizance bail and was scheduled to appear in Littleton District Court on Monday.
John Marganski, 72, of Gilman, Vt., was arrested on May 10 for driving after suspension and on bench warrants. He was released on summons for the driving charge and is scheduled to appear in district court on July 11. For the warrant, he was released on personal recognizance bail and is and scheduled to appear in Lancaster District Court on June 15.
Liam Rosebush, 19, of Lisbon, was arrested on May 9 on Cottage Street for driving under the influence, driving after suspension, being a minor in unlawful possession of tobacco products, and unlawfully transporting alcohol as a minor. He was released on personal recognizance bail and was scheduled to appear in court on May 16.
Jessica Hanson, 35, of Whitefield, was arrested on May 9 for driving after suspension. She was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on June 13.
