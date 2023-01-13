VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY

There were no life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on Rt. 5A in Sutton. In slippery road conditions, a vehicle operated by Christopher Odell, 38, of Newark went off the road and ended up on its roof. Odell reported he lost control of the vehicle after the steering stopped working while he was driving. One of his two passengers, Alexa Peer, 28, of Newark was transported to NVRH as a precaution. Odell was issued three VCVCs by mail for operating without liability insurance, vehicle not registered, and operating without a license.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments