There were no life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on Rt. 5A in Sutton. In slippery road conditions, a vehicle operated by Christopher Odell, 38, of Newark went off the road and ended up on its roof. Odell reported he lost control of the vehicle after the steering stopped working while he was driving. One of his two passengers, Alexa Peer, 28, of Newark was transported to NVRH as a precaution. Odell was issued three VCVCs by mail for operating without liability insurance, vehicle not registered, and operating without a license.
VSP — DERBY
Joshua Pion, 36, of Irasburg was charged on Jan. 12 on Rt. 58 in Irasburg with first-degree aggravated domestic assault, and offense committed in the presence of a child. Lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility, he was cited into Newport Criminal Court on Jan. 13 to answer the charges.
VSP — BERLIN
Jacob Golden, 29, of Cabot was charged on Jan. 13 on Main St. in Cabot with first-degree aggravated domestic assault, and cited to answer the charge on Jan. 17 in Washington Superior Court, Criminal Division.
LITTLETON POLICE
Roger Bishop, 73, of Littleton, was arrested on Dec. 23 on Meadow Street for second-offense driving under the influence, driving with an open container of alcohol, not equipping his vehicle with a required alcohol interlock breathalyzer device, and misuse of license plates. He was released on summons and appeared in court on Dec. 28.
— — —
Jenny Hall, 30, of Seabrook, was taken into protective custody on Dec. 23 on Main Street and transported to the Grafton County House of Corrections for services.
— — —
Harmoney Brown, 21, of Littleton, was arrested on Dec. 20 on a warrant. She was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in Littleton District Court on Feb. 14.
— — —
Church Clausi, 24, of Lisbon, was arrested on Dec. 20 on Cottage Street for willful concealment and theft. Clausi was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 14.
— — —
Lisa Civitillo, 46, of Landaff, was arrested on Dec. 19 on a warrant and was held at the House of Corrections on $290 cash bail.
— — —
Jessica Chernicki, 45, of Bethlehem, was arrested on Dec. 19 on West Main Street on a warrant. She was held on $100 cash bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 14.
NHSP — TROOP F
David Muzzey, 39, of Jefferson, was arrested on Jan. 2 in Jefferson for domestic violence and simple assault.
