Police Logs

LITTLETON POLICE
Shawn McKenna, 55, of Littleton, was arrested Aug. 23 on Crane Street for subsequent-offense driving with an expired license. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in Littleton District Court on Oct. 11.
——-
Alex Dow, 22, of Lancaster, was arrested Aug. 19 on Pleasant Street for creating unnecessary noise in violation of the town ordinance. He was released on summons.
——-
Leon Currier, 58, of Littleton, was arrested on Aug. 19 on Summit Avenue for having a vicious, nuisance, or menacing dog. He was released on summons.
——-
Amanda Gibson, 34, of Littleton, was arrested Aug. 17 on High Street for violating a restraining order. She was held at the Grafton County House of Corrections and appeared in court on Aug. 18.
——-
Cody Bilodeau, 17, of Lisbon, was arrested on Aug. 17 at Corey’s Mobile Home Park for unlawful possession/intoxication of alcohol. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 11.
——-
Derrick Alger, 37, of Littleton, was arrested Aug. 16 on Union Street for driving after suspension. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 11.
——-
Mackenzie Fox, 27, of Bethlehem, was arrested on three warrants on Aug. 13 on Washington Street. He was held at the Grafton County House of Corrections and released on summons.
——-
Nikki Lucas, 37, homeless, was taken into protective custody on Aug. 13 on Old Whitefield Road and transported to the Grafton County House of Corrections.
——-
Ryan Gauthier, 37, of Littleton, was arrested on Aug. 12 for subsequent-offense driving after suspension and riding a motorcycle without a motorcycle license. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 11.
——-
Malcolm Beasley, 35, of Boston, Mass., was arrested Aug. 11 on North Littleton Road for domestic violence and simple assault. He was released on personal recognizance bail and appeared in court on Aug. 24.
——-
Scott Blood, 33, of Whitefield, was arrested Aug. 10 on Meadow Street for violating a restraining order. He was held at the Grafton County House of Corrections and appeared in court on Aug. 11.
——-
Adam Wetherbee, 39, of Littleton, was arrested on a warrant on Aug. 9. Bail was set at $250 cash and he is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 13.
——-
Jesse Henry, 30, of Bethlehem, was arrested on a warrant on Aug. 8 on Cottage Street. She was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 13.
——-
Isley Rose, 18, of Lyman, was arrested on a warrant on Aug. 7 on Meadow Street. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 26.
——-
Leanne Tellier, 37, of Lyman, was arrested Aug. 6 on Meadow Street for criminal trespass. She was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 13.
——-
Shawn Slabinksi, 26, of Whitefield, was arrested Aug. 5 by Whitefield police on a Littleton Police Department warrant for willful concealment. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 13.
——-
George Despres, 53, of Manchester, was arrested on a warrant on Aug. 5 on St. Johnsbury Road and held at the Grafton County House of Corrections.
——-
Melvin Valentin, 40, of Littleton, was arrested on Aug. 4 on Carleton Street for two counts of domestic violence, simple assault, and on a warrant. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 13.
——-
Dakota Dailleboust, 22, of Littleton, was arrested on Aug. 4 on Dells Road for driving under the influence. Dailleboust was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 13.
——-
Jeffrey Carrasco, 50, of St. Johnsbury, was arrested on a warrant on Aug. 2 on Main Street. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in Haverhill District Court on Sept. 12.
——-
Jonathan Jackson, 36, of Littleton, was arrested Aug. 2 on Cross Street for driving after suspension. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 13.
——-
Steven Simonds, 44, of St. Johnsbury, was arrested on a warrant on Aug. 1 on Meadow Street and held at the Grafton County House of Corrections.
——-
Shawn Rich, 44, of St. Johnsbury, was arrested Aug. 1 on Meadow Street for criminal trespass and on a warrant. He held at the House of Corrections and released on personal recognizance bail.
——-
Tiana Gosselin, 39, of Orleans, Vt., was arrested July 31 on Main Street for driving after suspension. She was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 14.
——-
A male juvenile, 15, of Littleton, was arrested July 31 on Union Street for unlawful possession of tobacco products and unlawful possession/intoxication of alcohol. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 13.
——-
Christopher Bailey, 57, of Hadlock, Wash., was arrested on July 28 on Cottage Street for aggravated driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol content of .16 or greater. He was held at the House of Corrections.
——-
Erikka Hull, 28, of Littleton, was arrested July 28 on Meadow Street for subsequent-offense driving after suspension, not having a child in vehicle restraints as required by law, and for a hands-free violation. She was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 13.
——-
Robert Girard, 38, of Bethlehem, was arrested July 27 by Bethlehem police on a Littleton Police Department warrant for unauthorized use of a vehicle. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 13.
——-
Travis Howland, 32, of Manhattan, Kansas, was arrested July 26 on Union Street for driving under the influence and driving with a minor passenger who had a blood-alcohol content greater than .02.
——-
Kaden Rangel-Aldrich, 18, of Littleton, was arrested July 23 on 34 counts of simple assault and for reckless conduct. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 13.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.