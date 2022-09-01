Police Logs
Shawn McKenna, 55, of Littleton, was arrested Aug. 23 on Crane Street for subsequent-offense driving with an expired license. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in Littleton District Court on Oct. 11.

