Police Logs

Buddy Covey

VSP ST. JOHNSBURY

Dylan Brink, 24, of St. Johnsbury was cited to appear March 15 in Caledonia Court on the charge of Felony Unlawful Trespass. The charge stems from a Jan. 12 incident, when Brink was allegedly located hiding in a vacant apartment in St. Johnsbury attempting to avoid arrest on an active arrest warrant.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments