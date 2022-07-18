Sean Tobyne, 31, of Lunenburg was charged July 16 with DUI #2 on Woodbury Lane in Lyndon, and cited to appear Aug. 1 on the charge in Caledonia Superior Court.
Christian Haines, 28, of St. Johnsbury was charged July 16 as a person prohibited from carrying firearms, and petit larceny from a building after he was found in possession of a stolen Ruger Mark II handgun and ammunition which police say he reportedly had been trying to sell. He’ll face arraignment in this matter on Sept. 19 in Caledonia County Court.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Wesley Kidder, 32, of Sutton was issued a citation on June 19 to appear Aug. 8 in Caledonia County Court on allegations of attempting to elude police, gross negligent operation and leaving the scene of a June 19 accident. When he was located, Kidder was traveling south on Rt. 5 in Sutton at over 80 mph, police said. Troopers attempted to stop Kidder, but he did not yield. Troopers lost sight of Kidder, but a few minutes later, they learned he crashed in West Burke. Kidder fled on foot and was later apprehended at a residence in Sutton. Rebecca Kidder, 52, a passenger in the vehicle sustained significant injuries due to the crash and was eventually taken to DHMC. Lyndonville Police also assisted in this incident with its K9 unit. Kidder was lodged at Northeast Regional Correctional Center on June 19 for the previous charges. He’s scheduled to face the charges on Aug. 8 in Caledonia County Court.
