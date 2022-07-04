Christopher Landry, 53, of St. Johnsbury was charged July 4 with DUI #1 (Drugs) on Rt. 2, and cited to answer the charge Sept. 26 in Caledonia County Court.
William Morin, 22, of Brooklyn, Conn. was charged July 3 with DUI #1, and cruelty to a child on Memorial Drive. He was cited to answer the charges on July 18 in Caledonia Superior Court.
VSP — DERBY
A two-vehicle accident July 3 on near the intersection of Rt. 100 and Tetreault Rd. in Newport caused minor injuries and damaged both vehicles. Cara Dodge, 28, of Johnson was attempting to pass a vehicle, and as she drove into the oncoming lane, police say, she struck a southbound vehicle operated by Leon Gosselin, 85, of Derby. Both vehicles had front driver’s side damage.
VSP — ST. ALBANS
A 2017 Suzuki motorcycle was totaled, but the operator escaped with minor injuries following a July 2 two-vehicle accident in Highgate. The motorcyclist, Glenn Duprey, 62, of Highgate was brought to Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans for additional treatment. A vehicle operated by Mickey Hansen, 59, of Newport had damage to its left rear fender.
