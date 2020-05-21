Police Logs

VSP ST. JOHNSBURY
As a result of a motor vehicle stop on Route 302 in Newbury, Tyrone Rock, 24, of Newbury, was cited to appear Aug. 5 in Orange County Superior Court on the charge of false information to a law enforcement officer.
A Littleton resident was lodged at Northern State Corrections in Newport, Vt. on May 20 after an incident at P&H Truck Stop in Newbury. Troopers made contact with Ranae Ross, 32, of Littleton, N.H., following an investigation into a theft. Investigation found Ross had an extraditable warrant from the state of New Hampshire, and she was taken into custody. A search subsequent to arrest found Ross in possession of crack cocaine. She was scheduled to appear in Orange County Court May 21, to answer to the aforementioned charges.
P&H Truck Stop was the scene of another May 20 incident in which Hillary Hofmann, 31, of Wells River, was charged with three misdemeanors, including criminal DLS, petit larceny, and possession of stolen property. Hofmann was located and found to be in possession of the aforementioned stolen property, which was recovered. She was issued a citation to appear Aug. 26 in Orange County Court to answer to the charges.
Driver inattention was determined to be the cause of a May 20 single-vehicle crash at the junction of Roy Mountain Road and Jewett Brook Road in Barnet. A 2006 Toyota Avalon driven by Ashlyn Evans, 22, of Lyndonville, sustained moderate front-end damage after collision with a tree. Evans and passenger Sydney Buck were transported to NVRH for evaluation for minor injuries.
VSP DERBY
Police are seeking information about a May 18 hit-and-run on Main Street in Orleans. Investigation revealed a black Dodge Ram left the scene after being involved in a minor crash with another vehicle at the intersection of the Ethan Allen parking lot. Anyone with information as to the driver of the vehicle is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at (802) 334-8881.
On May 17, VSP was notified Nick’s Snack Shack had been broken into overnight. Located on Main Street in Barton, investigation revealed entry was gained by forcible means and several items were taken. As of May 20, Devin Pratt, 31, address unknown, was arrested for the break-in and arraigned in Orleans Criminal Court on May 20.
Pratt was involved in another May 17 incident in Barton. VSP responded on May 17 to Water Street in Barton for a reported theft. Investigation revealed that a male subject, later identified as Pratt, was seen on camera stealing a pair of men’s orthopedic work boots from a residence’s front porch. On May 20, Pratt was arraigned for petit larceny as well as other charges.
A person driving a motor vehicle in a reckless fashion on I-91 in Derby, operating in excess of 100 mph in the posted 65 mph zone, as well as swerving across the lanes of travel, was cited into Orleans Court June 30 after being found to have been operating the vehicle without a license. Jason Willey, 36, of Holland, was also charged with speeding, and crossing marked lanes.
ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Dalton L. Kraft, 24, of St. Johnsbury, was cited into Caledonia County Superior Court as a result of May 17 allegations of driving while license criminally suspended, license required. The violation occurred on the Portland Street bridge, and he’s scheduled to answer to the charges Aug. 24.
Gina Barrette, 26, of Lunenburg, and Nathan Smires, 34, of Barnet, were cited to appear into court on May 18. Barrette was arrested on an outstanding warrant. She was in the company at the time of Smires who was also issued a citation for violation of conditions of release. The incident took place at 85 US Route 2. Barrette was released on a flash citation, and Smires will face his charge Aug. 24 in Caledonia County Superior Court.
LYNDON POLICE
Jeremy O’Hannan, 40, of Lyndon, was issued a citation to appear Aug. 31 in Caledonia Court on the allegation of simple assault. It stemmed from a May 16 incident at the Colonnade Inn, in which a female was allegedly assaulted. The female did not require medical attention.
Orleans County Sheriff
Matthew Simpson, 24, of Derby, was given a July 14 date to appear in the Orleans criminal division of Vermont Superior Court to answer to the charge of criminal DLS. The 11:39 a.m. incident took place on Main Street in Newport City.
Also to appear at the same place and time on the same charge of criminal DLS is Peter SteMarie Jr., 35, of Island Pond. His licence was criminally suspended at the time of the incident, also on Main Street in Newport City, at 4:01 p.m.
Herbert Jacobs, 68, of North Troy, was charged with retail theft after sheriff’s deputies were advised of a theft that took place at Kinney Drugs in Derby. An employee had video footage ready for review by law enforcement, which revealed Jacobs allegedly taking a hose reel and three hoses from outside of the store. Deputies went to Herbert’s residence, spoke with him about the incident, and issued him a citation to appear July 14 in the Orleans criminal division of Vermont Superior Court to answer to the above charge.
A North Troy landlord was charged with illegal evictions on April 27. A tenant agreed to move out of a residence owned by Dennis Labbe, 40, of North Troy. The tenant said when she returned to claim her belongings, the residence’s locks had been changed, someone else had moved in and Labbe had taken her belongings. Labbe declined to talk with law enforcement about where the tenant’s belongings were, and he was given a citation to appear July 14 in Vermont Superior Court’s criminal division on the above charge.
