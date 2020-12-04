Police Logs

Pamela Binette

VSP — ST. ALBANS

On Dec. 3 at approximately 10:05 p.m. the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a family fight in the town of Montgomery. Sean Montgomery, 35, of Montgomery was arrested for simple assault and later cited to appear in Franklin County District Court Dec. 14, to answer to the charge of simple assault.

