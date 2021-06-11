Police Logs
Buy Now

Zachary Verney-Carron

ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE

On May 30, police took a report of a PlayStation 4 and controller that was taken out of an apartment on Railroad St. Further investigation found that Carlos Perez, 29, of St. Johnsbury was the person alleged to have taken it from the apartment. On June 5, was issued an Aug 2 court citation and processed for the offense of petit larceny from a building.

——-

Kelly L. Lacourse, 34, of South Wheelock was charged June 9 for driving with a suspended license, and will respond to the charge Aug. 23 in Caledonia Superior Court.

——-

Ryan C. Farnham, 30 of St. Johnsbury was charged June 9 with driving with a suspended license due to DUI (#2) and violating conditions of release. He’ll respond to the charge on Aug. 23 in Caledonia Superior Court.

——-

Wayne G. Payton, 48, of Danville was arrested for suspicion of DUI after police observed a motor vehicle violation on Spaulding Rd. He was brought to the police department and later released on a citation to appear June 28 in Caledonia Superior Court to answer the charge of DUI.

——-

Dana E. Davis, 37, of Barton, was arrested June 11 and charged for driving with a suspended license due to DUI #5 or subsequent. He was brought to the police department and later released on a citation for Aug. 30 in Caledonia Superior Court, to respond to the allegation.

VSP DERBY

Zachary Verney-Carron, 28, of Waterville was taken into custody and processed for suspicion of DUI following a June 8 single-vehicle accident on Hazen Notch Rd. in Lowell. He will answer the charge of DUI on June 29 in Orleans District Court.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments