Tori Enderson, 28, of Littleton, was charged on March 18 on Portland Street with DUI #1 and cited into Caledonia Superior Court with an arraignment date of April 3 on the charge.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
After discontinuing a vehicle pursuit on March 19 on Route 302 in Wells River, troopers later caught up with Randall G. Batten, 22, of Wells River. He was cited to appear on May 3 in Orange Criminal Court on charges of gross negligent operation and attempting to elude a police officer.
— —
Ethan Howell, 20, of St. Johnsbury, was charged on March 19 on Memorial Drive with DUI #1 and cited to face the charge on May 22 in Caledonia County Court.
— —
Kendall G. Giles, 52, of Newbury, was charged on March 19 on I-91 south with DUI and cited to face the charge on April 5 in Orange Superior Court, Criminal Division.
VSP — DERBY
State police seek the public’s assistance in apprehending those responsible for the March 18 theft of a black 2020 Ski-doo Renegade XRS in the area of Main Street in Derby Center sometime possibly between 8-10 p.m. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Derby barracks at 802-334-8881. Anonymous tips may be left at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
BRADFORD POLICE
Christopher Kirk, 47, of Bradford, was charged on March 20 on South Main Street with drug trafficking-heroin and fentanyl, possession of regulated drugs, violation of conditions of release, and on a warrant for his arrest. He is cited to answer the drug-related charges on May 3. He was slated to answer the arrest on warrant charge on March 22, both appearances in Orange County Court. The investigation is ongoing, and more charges/arrests may be forthcoming.
