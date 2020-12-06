VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY

On Dec. 4 at approximately 8:48 p.m., Vermont State Police took a report of an individual that was out of control at a residence at 54 Third St. in St. Johnsbury. Further investigation revealed that Adam Garand, 35, of St. Johnsbury, had assaulted a household member earlier in the evening. Garand was taken into custody and lodged without bail at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility on a charge of first degree aggravated domestic assault.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments