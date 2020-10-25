Police Logs

Glenn Bell

ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE

Connor Foster Leon, 23, of Lisbon, N.H., was arrested at 10:43 p.m. Oct. 23 after St. Johnsbury police officers, Davis Guyer and Robert Gerrish identified him at the Maplefields parking lot. He allegedly had two active warrants, and was also charged with driving with a criminally suspended license after he admitted driving to Maplefields.

