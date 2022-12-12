Police Logs

Robert Guest Jr., 28, of Lyndon was charged on Dec. 9 in St. Johnsbury with violation of conditions of release, and cited to answer the charge with an arraignment date of Jan. 30, 2023, in Caledonia Superior Court.
Teriq Moore, 29, of Newark, NJ was charged on Dec. 9 in St. Johnsbury with false information to a police officer, and driving without a license. He was cited to answer the charges with an arraignment date of Jan. 30, 2023, in Caledonia Superior Court.
Damian Emerson, 22, of Derby was charged on Dec. 9 at 1000 Main St. in St. Johnsbury with DUI #1 (drugs), violation of conditions of release, possession of a depressant, stimulant or narcotic drug, and arrest on a warrant. He was cited to answer the charges in Caledonia Superior Court with an arraignment date of May 8, 2023. He was also found to be the subject of an arrest warrant from Lamoille Superior Court and was cited into that court with an appearance date of Dec. 14.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Ralph Morale Jr., 60, no address, was charged on Dec. 11 on Hospital Drive with disorderly conduct and violation of conditions of release. Detoxed at Northeast Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury, he was cited to face the charges on Jan. 23, 2023, in Caledonia Criminal Court.
Christopher Pettie, 28, of Island Pond was charged on Dec. 10 with DUI, and cited into Caledonia Superior Court, Criminal Division, on Jan. 2, 2023, on the charge.
VSP — DERBY
Colleen Mays, 45, of Jay was charged on Dec. 9 on Woodland Drive in Jay with DUI. Lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility, she was cited into court with an appearance date of Dec. 26.
