ST JOHNSBURY POLICE
A set of keys was found June 16 on Summer St., near Central St. The rightful owner may claim them after properly identifying them at the St. Johnsbury Police Dept.
—-
Roland Norton, 38, of St. Johnsbury was charged June 3 with prescription fraud and cited to answer the charge at his arraignment on Sept. 28 in Caledonia Superior Court.
—-
Steven Beane, 31, of West Danville was charged June 14 with DUI #1 at the Western Ave./Summer St. intersection, and will be arraigned on June 27 in Caledonia Superior Court.
—-
Victoria Sherman, 31, homeless, will face arraignment on Sept. 26 in Caledonia Superior Court on charges of unlawful trespass, and violation of conditions of release, filed June 13 at Maplefields on Western Ave.
—-
Gina Barrette, 29, of St. Johnsbury was arrested on a warrant felony on June 15 on Pearl St. and lodged on $1,000 bail.
—-
Shelly Tanner, 60, of Sutton was cited to appear Aug. 22 in Caledonia County Court on a charge filed June 13 on Federal St. of DLS (driving license suspended).
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Charles Russo, 63, of Bradford, was allegedly caught shoplifting by security cameras on June 15 at Hannaford Supermarket in Bradford. He was issued a citation for a July 3 appearance in Orange Criminal Court on the charge of retail theft.
VSP — DERBY
Jessica Lavoie, 23, homeless, was charged June 16 with conditions of release violation, unlawful trespass, and retail theft at Maplefields in Orleans. She was cited to appear on Aug. 9 in Orleans Superior Court.
—-
Following a single-vehicle accident on June 15 on Darling Hill Rd. in Derby, Camille Siana-Wolf, 21, of Derby was cited to appear on June 28 in court in Newport on the charge of suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. She was uninjured and her 2021 Toyota Rav4 had front and right-side damage.
—-
As a result of a June 16 single-vehicle crash on Rt. 114 in Morgan, James Butler, 49, of Pembroke, N.H. was charged with suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, and later released on a citation to appear on June 28 in Orleans County Court. He was uninjured, and his 2005 GMC truck sustained front damage.
—-
Javad Naqizade, 42, of Dallas, Texas was charged June 16 with grossly negligent operation (criminal), and interstate regulations (civil) after police encountered a tractor-trailer combination traveling northbound in the southbound lane near mile marker 167 on I-91 in Coventry. Simultaneously, E911 calls from members of the public were being received for the wrong-way driver. Within minutes of the initial sighting troopers, along with other responding law enforcement, were able to stop and contain the operator in the area of the exit 27 southbound on-ramp. The vehicle, determined to be loaded, was removed from the scene, and Naqizade is due in Orleans County Court on Aug. 30 to answer to the above offense.
—-
Jessica Lavoie, 25, of Orleans, was charged June 16 with retail theft, and violation of conditions of release after police received a report of the theft of a Milwaukee sander from J.B. Colton at 66 Main St. in Orleans. Troopers in the immediate area were able to locate the female matching the provided description, walking in the area with the two stolen tools visibly in her hands. Lavoie was arraigned later that day in Orleans County Court and released on court-ordered conditions.
—-
Kevin Guckin, 57, of Brighton was charged June 14 with violation of conditions of release, and criminal threatening on Railroad St. in Brighton. Lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility, was cited into the Essex Court District on June 16 on the charges.
