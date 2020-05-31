ST. JOHNSBURY PD
On April 12, Meaghan A. Emerson, 29, of Berlin, Vt., was cited to appear July 20 in Caledonia Court to answer to the charge of unlawful trespass. She allegedly returned and remained on the property of the Fairbanks Inn in St. Johnsbury after being served a notice of trespass less than two hours prior.
On Aug. 24, Rustin P. Masure, 29, of St. Johnsbury, will appear in Caledonia County Superior Court to answer to four counts of violations of conditions of release. He was located and arrested May 27 on Railroad Street on the allegations.
On May 30, a report of a suspicious duffel bag left in the former Community National Bank parking lot on Portland Street came from a concerned citizen. Police officers responded to the scene and located a green small-sized duffel bag containing women’s clothing and other various items. The bag is being held at St. Johnsbury Police Department in the lost and found. The owner of the bag may come to the PD to collect it, or contact Officer Saad at (802) 748-2314.
Ashley Beckwith, 36, of St. Johnsbury, will face the charges of aggravated domestic assault, 2nd degree; violation of conditions of release (three counts), petit larceny, and possession of depressant, stimulant or narcotic. It comes from a May 31 incident in which she allegedly returned to a Pearl Street property after being released on a citation for violating conditions of release at that location earlier. She was located in the basement of the residence, arrested and released on a 24-hour curfew and other conditions.
VSP DERBY
Quentin Lee, 25, of Morrisville, was released May 30 on a citation after a DUI charge was lodged against him stemming from an alleged speeding violation on Route 191 in Derby. He was taken to the Derby barracks for processing.
A 2020 Subaru Forester being operated by Heather Johnston, 31, of Charleston, collided with a deer on I-91 in Derby on May 29. Fluids from the vehicle began to smoke and the vehicle caught on fire. The operator was the sole occupant of the vehicle and no injuries were reported. The interstate was closed for approximately one hour while the fire was extinguished and the vehicle removed.
Troopers from the Derby barracks were assisted by the Derby Line Fire Department, Newport Ambulance, Newport Police Department, Orleans County Sheriff’s Department, and US Border Patrol.
