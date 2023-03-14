ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE

Victoria Sherman, 31, transient, was charged on March 11 on Eastern Avenue with simple assault on a protected professional, violation of conditions of release x2, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest. Taken to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) for a medical evaluation, she was later lodged at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility on a 24-hour hold as an incapacitated person and cited into Caledonia Superior Court with an arraignment date of May 22 on the charges.

