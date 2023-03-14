Victoria Sherman, 31, transient, was charged on March 11 on Eastern Avenue with simple assault on a protected professional, violation of conditions of release x2, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest. Taken to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) for a medical evaluation, she was later lodged at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility on a 24-hour hold as an incapacitated person and cited into Caledonia Superior Court with an arraignment date of May 22 on the charges.
Allison K. Roslund, 42, of Wheelock, was charged on March 12 in St. Johnsbury with driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol or both. A passenger in her vehicle, Janita Ledoux, 35, of Wheelock, was arrested, lodged at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility, and flash cited for violation of conditions of release into Caledonia Superior Court with an arraignment date of March 13. Roslund was cited on her charges into Caledonia Court on June 12.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Brittney Wilson, 36, of Danville, was charged on March 11 on Route 2 in St. Johnsbury with DUI and cited into Caledonia Superior Court on April 3 on the charge.
April Dyke, 45, of South Ryegate, was charged on March 10 on I-91 south with DUI #2 and cited into Caledonia County Court on March 27 on the charge.
Brittney Beaton, 32, of St. Johnsbury, was charged on March 14 on Route 5 in St. Johnsbury with DUI and cited to face the charge on April 3 in Caledonia Superior Court.
VSP — DERBY
Andrew Merrill, 22, of Charleston, was charged on March 12 on Route 105 in Derby with DUI & negligent operation and cited into Orleans Superior Court on March 28 to face the charges.
