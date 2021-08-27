LITTLETON POLICE
Jennifer Saunders, 59, of Bethlehem, was arrested on Aug. 19 on Meadow Street on a bench warrant. She was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in Plymouth District Court on Sept. 13.
Stacey Tyler, 54, of Littleton, was arrested Aug. 19 on Meadow Street for driving under the influence, driving after suspension and on a bench warrant. Tyler was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in Littleton District Court on Oct. 12.
Jeffrey Tucci, 48, of Littleton, was arrested on Aug. 18 on Union Street for unlawfully driving after being certified a habitual offender.
Kaytlin Lavoie, 30, of Littleton, was arrested Aug. 18 on Kimball Street for driving after suspension, misuse of license plates, and driving an unregistered vehicle. She was released on a summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 12.
