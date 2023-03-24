Police Logs
ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE

Police received a complaint on March 23 that the Central Café on Railroad Street had been burglarized. It was determined that several hundred dollars in cash and checks had been taken from the register. The crime scene was processed and the incident is under investigation. Members of the public with information regarding this incident are asked to contact the police department at 802-748-2314.

