Police Logs

Police received a complaint on March 23 that the Central Café on Railroad Street had been burglarized. It was determined that several hundred dollars in cash and checks had been taken from the register. The crime scene was processed and the incident is under investigation. Members of the public with information regarding this incident are asked to contact the police department at 802-748-2314.
Derek Wentworth, 23, of Northumberland, N.H., was charged on March 17 on Memorial Drive with driving under the influence and was cited into Caledonia Superior Court with an arraignment date of April 3 to face the charge.
Responding to a March 21 complaint about a person riding around on the roof of a Jeep driving around in the downtown business district area, a 16-year-old juvenile was cited into Family Court on a charge of disorderly conduct. The motorist in question was warned against allowing this behavior in the future.
New Hampshire resident Benjamin Heath, 33, no hometown given, was charged on March 18 with driving without a license and cruelty to a child after police received a report of a young child allegedly left unattended in the back seat of a vehicle at 53 Elm Street. He was released on a citation to appear on May 22 in Caledonia Superior Court.
Kathleen Burns, 57, of St. Johnsbury, was charged on March 23 on High Street with DUI #4 - substance other than alcohol or combination of both, and driver’s license suspended (interlock device). She is cited to answer the charges on August 7 in Caledonia County Court.
