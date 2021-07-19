NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE POLICE TROOP F

A 16-year-old juvenile, of Woodsville, was arrested on June 20 on Brushwood Road in Woodstock for driving 25 mph over a speed limit of 55 mph or less and disobeying a police officer.

——-

Dylan Howe, 21, of Whitefield, was arrested on June 20 on Route 3 in Whitefield for subsequent offense driving after suspension.

——-

Benjamin Mayberry, 37, of Monroe, was arrested June 18 at 9 McIndoes Falls Rd. in Monroe for criminal trespass, theft by unauthorized taking, and criminal mischief.

——-

Samantha Labbe, 31, of Berlin, was arrested on June 21 on Route 3 in Columbia on a warrant.

——-

Heather Ainsworth, 43, of North Haverhill, was taken into protective custody by NHSP Troop D for alcohol intoxication on June 10 at the southbound Interstate 93 rest area in Sanbornton.

——-

Jordan Johnson, 31, of Wells River, Vt., was arrested June 11 at the Woodsville Public Library on bench warrants. Johnson was also arrested on June 3 at 42 Railroad St. in Woodsville on bench warrants.

——-

Nichole Cloutier, 34, of St. Johnsbury, Vt., was arrested June 10 on Railroad Street in Woodsville for driving after suspension and misuse of license plates.

——-

Alfred-James Gendreau, 31, of Columbia, was arrested June 10 on Route 3 in Stratford for subsequent offense driving after suspension.

——-

Katie Knapp, 31, of Littleton, was arrested June 9 at 66 Faraway Rd. in Dalton for violation of a restraining order.

——-

Richard Green, 73, of Dalton, was arrested June 7 on Route 135 in Dalton for driving after suspension.

——-

Riley Royal, 19, of West Stewartstown, was arrested on June 7 at 12 Northern View for unlawful possession/intoxication of alcohol.

——-

Brent Burbank, 34, of Bath, was arrested June 6 on Central Street in Woodsville for driving after suspension and driving an uninspected vehicle.

——-

Ricky Franco, 42, of Colebrook, was arrested May 30 on Route 3 in Colebrook for subsequent offense driving after suspension.

——-

Christopher Roy, 28, of Milan, was arrested on a warrant on May 20 on Route 110 in Stark.

——-

Zeek Witt, 23, of Groveton, was arrested May 29 on Route 2 in Jefferson for driving under the influence, speeding more than 26 mph over a speed limit of 55 mph or less, and possession of three-quarters of an ounce or less of marijuana.

——-

Erika Sturgeon, 39, of Littleton, was arrested May 28 on Route 302 in Littleton on a warrant.

——-

Craig Larcomb, 62, of Jefferson, was arrested May 25 on Route 115a in Jefferson for driving under the influence and aggravated driving under the influence for allegedly having a blood-alcohol content greater than .16.

——-

Christian Roy, 22, of Littleton, was arrested May 15 on Interstate 93 in Franconia for felony drug possession, disobeying a police officer, subsequent offense driving after suspension, speeding 21-24 mph over the speed limit, and on bench warrants.

——-

Hayden Tomlinson, 23, of Bradford, Vt., was arrested May 18 by NHSP Troop C on Interstate 93 in Grantham for reckless driving.

——-

Joshua LePage, 34, of Newport, Vt., was arrested May 7 by NHSP Troop D on Interstate 93 in Northfield for driving after suspension and driving with an open container of alcohol.

——-

Ashley Deslandes, 30, of Island Pond, Vt., was arrested May 7 by NHSP Troop D on Interstate 93 in Northfield on a warrant.

——-

Luke Avery, 45, of Newbury, Vt., was arrested May 9 on Interstate 93 in Hooksett for subsequent offense driving after suspension.

——-

Eric Brower, 43, of Stratford, was arrested May 6 on Route 3 in Columbia for driving after suspension and contempt of court.

——-

Eric Landry, 53, of North Stratford, was arrested May 6 on Preston Lane in Columbia on a warrant.

——-

David Wright, 42, and Meghann Hesseltine, 33, both of Littleton, were arrested May 3 at the Littleton police station on a NHSP warrant for felony theft.

——-

Scott Nadeau, 53, of North Haverhill, was arrested May 3 in Plymouth for driving after suspension.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments