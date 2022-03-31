Michael A. John, 27, of St. Johnsbury, was cited to appear on May 16 in Caledonia County Court to answer the charges of DLS and violation of conditions of release. The charges stemmed from a March 30 traffic stop at the Welcome Center.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Held at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility (NERCF) on $10,000 bail after being taken into custody on March 28 on an extraditable warrant out of Grafton County in New Hampshire, Hannah Shute, 42, of Newbury, was cited to answer the charge of fugitive from justice March 29 in Orange County Court.
—-
Sheldon Bunnell, 41, of Lunenburg, was cited to appear on March 30 in Caledonia County Court on a charge of violation of conditions of release, and on April 19 in Essex County on a charge of DUI #3. The charges stemmed from March 29 in North Concord. He was held at Northeast Correctional Facility on $1,000 bail.
No injuries resulted from a single-vehicle accident on March 28 on Darling Hill Road in Derby in which a 2011 Subaru Legacy operated by Johnathan Wood, 27, of Barton, was totaled. The vehicle landed on its roof off the roadway. Two juvenile passengers were also uninjured. Wood was issued two Vermont civil violation complaints, one for 23 VSA 1038; Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic, and one for 23 VSA 601; License Required.
—-
Brent McClure, 32, of North Troy, was held without bail at Northern State Correctional Facility after an allegation of domestic assault on March 23 in North Troy. He was cited to appear on March 29 in Orleans County Court.
ORLEANS COUNTY SHERIFF
Killey Crowe, 41, of Newport, was cited to appear April 19 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer a charge filed Feb. 25 in Coventry of misdemeanor violation of conditions of release.
HARDWICK POLICE
Police investigated a theft inside a Center Road barn on March 21. They determined an individual or more than one person entered the barn and took cooling coils and cut other copper pipes from the back of the bulk tank. It also appeared to police that the thief or thieves tried to take the motor off the vacuum pump but it was still wired in.
