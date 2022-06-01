ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Jeremy Bathalon, 33, homeless, was arraigned May 31 in Caledonia County Court after being taken into custody earlier that day on Eastern Ave. on two active warrants for his arrest.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Rebecca Daley, 69, of Lyndonville was charged May 31 with DUI on Darling Hill Rd. in East Burke and cited to answer the charge June 20 in Caledonia County Court, Criminal Division.
—-
Alyssa Mills, 33, of Fairlee, was taken into custody as a fugitive from justice, lodged on $5,000 bail and appeared in court on June 1. Police say she had a confirmed nationwide extraditable warrant for her arrest.
—-
Melissa Talitinian, 55, of St. Johnsbury was charged May 31 with DUI #3, driving with license suspended, and leaving the scene of an accident following a single-vehicle crash on Avenue A in St. Johnsbury. Police say Talatinian crashed her vehicle into the mailboxes at the entrance of Avenue A, allegedly while under the influence of alcohol, then left the scene of the accident without reporting it. She’ll appear on June 20 in Caledonia Court to answer the charges.
—-
Elizabeth Start, 25, of Lyndon was charged May 30 on Main St. in Lyndon with DUI, and cited to answer the charge on June 20 in Caledonia County Court.
—-
Karri Simpson, 35, of Bradford was charged April 7 in St. Johnsbury with DUI Drugs, and cited to answer the charge June 13 in Caledonia Criminal Court.
—-
David Friedman, 62, of Groton was charged May 30 with aggravated domestic assault, held without bail at Northeast Regional Corrections Facility, and cited May 31 into Caledonia Criminal Court.
—-
Daniel Keating, 45, of Bradford was charged May 30 with negligent operation, and suspicion of DUI-Drug following a single-vehicle crash on Rt. 25 in Corinth. Lodged at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility as an ICP, he was cited into Orange County Court on the charges on Aug. 10.
—-
Police investigated a May 30 single-vehicle accident on Willey Hill Rd. in Topsham in which Mackenzie Ball, 18, of Bradford reportedly lost control of her vehicle, which left the roadway and rolled over before hitting a tree. The vehicle was totaled, and Ball was taken to the hospital with minor, non-life-threatening injuries.
VSP — DERBY
Winston Cote, 45, of Jay was charged as a habitual offender following a May 30 ATV crash on Rt. 100 near Autumn Ridge in Troy. Police say Cote was operating the ATV in a reckless manner, causing him to roll it. He was also charged with DUI #5, negligent operation, and driving with a criminally suspended license X2. He was held without bail at Northern State Correctional Facility until his May 31 court date in Orleans Superior Court.
—-
A three-vehicle accident on May 31 on Rt. 5 in Derby left one vehicle totaled, and a motorist with minor injuries. Police say Lisa Lafoe, 59, of Derby slowed down to yield to stopped traffic at a red light. Police say a vehicle operated by Nicole Gleason, 26, of Holland failed to yield to Lafoe, who was intending to come to a complete stop, and crashed into the rear end of Lafoe’s vehicle. The crash caused Lafoe’s vehicle to then continue in a south direction, resulting in a secondary crash with a vehicle operated by Moira Quirion, 35, of Derby. Police say that Gleason was operating unnecessarily close to Lafoe. Gleason reported non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to North Country Hospital. Lafoe and Quirion reported no injuries. Gleason’s vehicle was towed from the scene. Gleason was issued a VCVC for Title 23 V.S.A. 1039(a), following too closely.
ORLEANS SHERIFF
Dinabel Stefanovic, 32, of Barton, was charged May 20 with DUI, cruelty to a child, and negligent operation in Westmore. He was cited into Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division, on May 31.
BETHLEHEM POLICE
Shelley Breen, 51, of Bethlehem was arrested on warrants on April 20 on Agassiz St., held on cash bail and referred to outside agencies.
—-
Eric Chase, 56, of Bethlehem was cited May 9 into Littleton court on June 14 on a charge of breach of bail.
—-
Jesse Henry, 30, of Bethlehem was arrested May 9, charged with breach of bail, and cited to appear June 14 in Littleton court on the charge.
—-
A juvenile was charged May 10 with unlawful possession and intoxication, and cited into Littleton court June 14.
