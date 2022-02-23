Heather Lawson, 39, was arrested Feb. 21 on a warrant for failure to appear, and cited to appear Feb. 22 in Caledonia County Court. Lawson was also cited on Feb. 22 on the charge of disorderly conduct after allegedly banging on walls at 233 Railroad St., and threatening to kick in a door at the same location. She was given a citation to appear on April 4 to Caledonia Superior Court on the charge.
On Feb. 18 officers were dispatched to a report of Nicolas Balch, 42, of St. Johnsbury breaking his curfew. Upon arrival, they were advised that Balch was not home for his 9 p.m. curfew. Police say Balch did not return for the next four days. Balch was cited on Feb. 23 into Caledonia Superior Court on the same day to answer to the charge of violation of conditions of release.
Marie McPherson, 60 of Burke was cited to appear March 14 in court after being accused Feb. 11 of rear-ending another motorist at the intersection of Main St and East Burke Rd., and fleeing the scene.
Shawn Rich, 43, of St. Johnsbury was cited Feb. 15 at Cumberland Farms in Lyndonville on charges of violation of conditions of release, and operating his vehicle on a criminally suspended license. He was given a citation to appear on March 14 in court on the charges.
ORLEANS COUNTY SHERIFF
Douglas Small Jr., 24, of North Troy was cited to appear on March 8 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division, after being arrested on Guay Farm Rd. in North Troy in a vehicle with allegedly no illumination, and no front plate. His license was also criminally suspended for prior convictions.
