Police Logs

Travis Betournay, 48, of Lyndon was charged Sept. 1 with violating conditions of release and interference with access to family services at 76 Dundee Street. He’ll answer the charges with an arraignment date of Oct. 24 in Caledonia Superior Court. Betournay was later held for detoxification at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Adam Champagne, 39, of Huntington, currently incarcerated at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury, was issued a citation Sept. 13 on an extraditable warrant out of New Hampshire for a felony theft charge. He was ordered to appear on Sept. 21 in Caledonia Superior Court as a fugitive from justice.
HARDWICK POLICE
Alice Potanka, 50, of Hardwick reported she met a man online named Jamie Bowen, who deposited money into her bank account, but then withdrew it. The male allegedly then sent her a large check to cash, which turned out to be fraudulent. The check was never cashed and Potanka has not lost any money at this time.
On Sept. 12, Officer Paul Barnard observed a broken window at the Moose Horn Cafe while on patrol. The window had an object the size of a softball thrown through it. The building was secure. He called the owner, Elsie Patoine, 75, and informed her. She bordered up the window, and there are no suspects at this point.
—-
Also on Sept. 12, Ofcr. Barnard was on patrol when he observed a large object floating in Mackville Pond. He discovered it was one of the park benches from Mackville Park. The town crew removed it from the water, and there are no suspects at this time.
—-
A Sept. 14 two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 15 west and Kate Brook Road hospitalized one motorist and injured another. Police say Arlene Averill, 67, of Woodbury was waiting to turn onto Kate Brook Road when she was rear-ended by a vehicle operated by Marissa Olson, 22, of Hardwick. Olson’s vehicle sustained major front-end damage and Averill’s had moderate rear-end damage. Olson was taken to Copley Hospital for further assessment. Hardwick Fire was on scene to assist with traffic and cleanup.
VSP — DERBY
On Sunday, Sept. 18 at approximately 10 a.m., it was reported to police that a 17-year-old juvenile, Kaylene LaRose, who had been reported missing, had returned safely to her home in Newport Center and is no longer considered missing.
