Police Logs
Buy Now

St. Johnsbury Police Fire department public safety #filephoto

ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE

Travis Betournay, 48, of Lyndon was charged Sept. 1 with violating conditions of release and interference with access to family services at 76 Dundee Street. He’ll answer the charges with an arraignment date of Oct. 24 in Caledonia Superior Court. Betournay was later held for detoxification at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments