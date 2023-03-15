Police Logs

A set of keys was found on Main Street on March 15 and turned in at the police station. They may be claimed after the owner properly identifies them.
Victoria Juliette Sherman, 32, of St. Johnsbury was charged on March 14 on Railroad Street with unlawful trespass and cited into Caledonia Court on May 22 to answer the charge.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Mark Stephen McWilliams, 49, of Centerville, Mass., was charged March 14 on I-91 south with DUI - Refusal and cited to answer the charge April 3 in Vermont Superior Court - St. Johnsbury Criminal Division.
As a result of a mutual affray on March 14 at the Northeast Correctional Complex on Route 5 in St. Johnsbury, Christopher Dezotelle, 40, of Winooski, and Nathaniel Santiago, 37, of Barre City were cited to appear on April 24 in Caledonia Superior Court on charges of simple assault.
HARDWICK POLICE
Shawn Tardif, 58, of Stannard, was charged on March 9 at Hazen Union High School in Hardwick with DWI, DLS criminal, and resisting arrest. He’s cited to face the charges on March 27 in Caledonia County Court.
VSP — BERLIN
Anthony Russell, 47, of Marshfield, was charged on January 29 on Route 2 in Marshfield with false alarms, and violation of conditions of release after VSP reported receiving more than a dozen 911 calls of false reports and alarms from a man later determined to be Russell. He was cited into Washington Superior Court, Criminal Division, on March 30.
OCSD
Kasaundra Phillips, 26, of Charleston, was charged on March 6 on Route 105 with excessive speed after allegedly being clocked at 82 mph in a 50 mph zone of Route 105. She was cited into Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division on April 18 in this case.
Richard Sanville, 60, of Derby, was charged on March 3 in Derby with operating with a criminally-suspended license and six counts of violation of conditions of release. He’s cited to answer the charges on March 28 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division.
