LITTLETON POLICE
Andrew Conway, 24, of Barnet, Vt., was arrested July 9 on West Main Street for speeding 21 to 24 mph over a speed limit of 55 mph or less, reckless driving, disobeying a police officer, and making an unlawful left-hand pass. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in Littleton District Court on Sept. 14.
——-
Samantha Stark, 47, of Dalton, was arrested July 8 on Meadow Street on a warrant for driving after suspension. She was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 14.
——-
Alexander Lantas, 47, of Lyman, was arrested July 8 on Meadow Street on bench warrants. He was released on personal recognizance bail.
——-
Edward Boynton, 39, of Littleton, was arrested July 8 in Dells Road for driving under the influence. He was released on personal recognizance bail and appeared in court on July 13.
——-
Adam Champagne, 39, of Huntington, Vt., was arrested July 8 on Meadow Street on a felony count of theft by unauthorized taking and two misdemeanor counts of theft by unauthorized taking. He was released on personal recognizance bail.
——-
Hunter Ramsay, 26, of Jefferson, was arrested July 7 on Wilkins Farm Road for disobeying a police officer, carrying weapons, and on a warrant for violation of probation. He was held at the Coos County House of Corrections.
——-
Jesse Parker, 35, of Littleton, was arrested July 7 on Old Whitefield Road on a felony count of domestic violence second-degree assault by strangulation. He was released on personal recognizance bail.
——-
Christina Chamberlain, 39, of Dalton, was arrested July 6 on Old County Road for criminal trespass. She was released on summons.
——-
Kaitlin Lavoie, 30, of Littleton, was arrested July 5 on Kimball Street for being a fugitive from justice.
——-
Christopher Moloney, 30, of Quincy, Mass. was arrested July 4 on Meadow Street for simple assault and resisting arrest. She was held at the Grafton County House of Corrections and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 10.
——-
Leah Hunt, 26, of Littleton, was arrested July 2 on Washington Street for driving under the influence. She was released on personal recognizance bail and appeared in court on July 13.
——-
Brandon Collins, 37, of Plymouth, was arrested July 1 on Mann’s Hill Road on a bench warrant.
——-
Caitlyn Hancock, 45, of Littleton, was arrested June 29 on Union Street for domestic violence simple assault and on a warrant for contempt of court. She was released on personal recognizance bail and appeared in court on July 13.
——-
James Lapre, 47, of Lancaster, was arrested June 28 on North Littleton Road on bench warrants. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 14.
——-
Christina Chamberlain, 39, of Dalton, was arrested June 28 on North Littleton Road on an arrest warrant from the Tilton Police Department. She was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 16.
——-
Taylor Hawkins, 26, of Berlin, was arrested June 26 on Main Street on bench warrants. She was released on personal recognizance bail and referred to the court of jurisdiction.
