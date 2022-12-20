ST. JOHNSBURY PD
Police cited two St. Johnsbury people for allegedly lying to them. Chadd Knowles, 30, and Shari Jo Perkins, 26, are accused of telling police false information about an animal complaint. Both were cited into Caledonia Superior Court for arraignment on Jan. 23.
— — —
An iPod player was found on Dec. 19 on Main St., in St. Johnsbury and turned over to the police department. The owner may claim it after properly identifying it.
— — —
A set of keys with multiple things on a lanyard was located on Dec. 19 and can be claimed at St Johnsbury Police Department with proper identification.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Christian Rumbinas, 22, of Lyndon, was cited to appear in Caledonia Superior Court on Dec. 30 for reportedly committing the offense of aggravated domestic assault at 463 Main St. in Lyndonville on Dec. 20.
— — —
Albert Vieira, 29, of St. Johnsbury was arrested on Dec. 18 near Memorial Drive/Red Village Rd. intersection in Lyndon on a warrant and violation of conditions of release. Lodged on $500 bail at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility, he was cited to answer the charges in Caledonia Superior Court.
— — —
Joshua Rollins, 46, of Barre was charged on Dec. 17 with DUI after his vehicle left the roadway on Rt. 2 in Danville near Woodward Rd. He was cited to answer the charge on Jan. 2, 2023, in Caledonia County Court.
HARDWICK POLICE
Colin Mercier, 31, of Hardwick was cited to appear Jan. 9, 2023, in Caledonia Superior Court on a charge of false info to law enforcement filed Nov. 12, 2022, after a vehicle police were looking for, a silver Toyota 4Runner, was in a tent behind New England Auto Glass in Hardwick.
— — —
Tyler Clark, 28, of Hardwick was charged on Dec. 17 on Highland Ave. in Hardwick with DUI Refusal and operation without the owner’s consent. He was cited into Caledonia Superior Court on Jan. 9, 2023, on the DUI Refusal charge. On the allegation of operation without the owner’s consent, he was cited into Washington Superior Court on Feb. 16, 2023.
— — —
Sheara Bryant, 54, of Cabot was charged on Dec. 18 on Rt. 16 in Hardwick with violation of conditions of release, and resisting arrest. She was cited to appear on the charges on Feb. 13, 2023, in Caledonia Superior Court.
— — —
Alain Fradette, 62, of E. Hardwick was charged on Dec. 18 on Rt. 16 in Hardwick with operating a vehicle without an interlock device and violating conditions of release. He was cited into Caledonia Superior Court on Feb. 13, 2023.
VSP — DERBY
Kenneth Handy, 54, of Newport Center was cited into Orleans County Court on Dec. 19 on charges filed on Dec. 18 on Rt. 105 in Newport Center of aggravated domestic assault, criminal threatening, offense committed in the presence of a child, and interference with access to emergency services.
— — —
No injuries resulted from a two-car crash on Dec. 20 on Carter Road in Lowell between residents Diane Rose and Desiree Fortin. Both vehicles sustained front-end damage that Trooper Abigail Drew called minor.
— — —
A citation for a second offense of driving while intoxicated was given to Clinton Mihill, 49, of Derby, after state police stopped him for speeding on Dec. 20 on Interstate 91 in Derby. The report notes that “Mihill displayed many indicators of impairment.” He is scheduled to be arraigned in Orleans Superior Court on Jan. 10.
OCSD
Paul Therrien, 46, of Derby was charged on Dec. 6 on Main St./Water St. in Orleans with criminal DLS, and cited to face the charge on Feb. 7 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division.
— — —
Killey Crowe, 41, of Brownington was charged on Dec. 18 on Rt. 16 in Westmore with criminal DLS, and violation of conditions of release x3. He’ll be in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division, on Jan. 17, 2023, to face the charges.
— — —
Dalton Gentley, 21, of Orleans was charged Nov. 12 on Water St. in Orleans with driving under the influence and cited to face the charge Feb. 7, 2023, in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.