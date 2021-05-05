VSP — DERBY
Police responded May 3 to the Main Street parking lot across from Family Dollar in Orleans for a report of a female sitting in a vehicle, reported to be in and out of consciousness. The female was identified as Courtney R. Rivers, 28, of Orleans. After investigation, Rivers was taken into custody for driving under the influence of drugs, driving with a criminally suspended license, and violating conditions of release. She’ll answer the charges on June 22 in Orleans County Superior Court, Criminal Division.
——-
VSP, the Troy Fire Department and EMS responded to a single-vehicle crash on May 1 on River Road in Troy. Police say the operator, Maeve Bathalon, 18, of Troy, lost control of a 2014 Ford Escape before colliding with a tree off the roadway. The operator refused to be transported by EMS.
——-
State police, the Charleston Fire Department and EMS, responded to an April 27 single-vehicle crash on Route 105 in Charleston. Police say the operator, Jerimiah Deslandes, 27, of Island Pond, lost control of the vehicle before colliding with a tree off the roadway. The operator refused to be transported by EMS.
