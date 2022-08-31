Jeffrey Davis-Parfait, 31, of Meriden, Conn. was charged Aug. 28 on Memorial Drive with driving under the influence of drugs, and was cited for the case into Caledonia Superior Court on Dec. 12.
VSP — DERBY
State police in Derby are asking for the public’s help in locating the driver of a vehicle that crashed into another car on Route 14 in Irasburg on Aug. 24 and then drove away. Someone crossed the centerline of the road and struck the driver’s side of a vehicle driven by Travis Stevens, 45, of Derby. The unknown operator lost a tire and rim during the crash and left the scene believed to be heading south on Route 14. Stevens received no injuries but his vehicle sustained damage that made it inoperable. Police believe they’re looking for a Ford truck, possibly green in color, that is missing a tire and rim. If anyone has any information regarding the incident, contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881- ext. 8.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Bonnie Elliott, 51, of St. Johnsbury, was charged July 17 with DUI Drugs at Kinney Drugs in St. Johnsbury, and will face the charge Sept. 19 in Caledonia County Court.
—-
Michael Gilman, 25, of Lyndonville was charged Aug. 27 with DUI on Center Street, and cited to answer the charge Sept. 12 in Caledonia Superior Court.
HARDWICK POLICE
After failing to appear for arraignment July 25 in Caledonia Superior Court on charges of disorderly conduct and unlawful mischief, Tyler Clark, 27, of Morrisville turned himself in on Aug. 29 at the Hardwick PD on the outstanding arrest warrant. He was cited into Caledonia Court on Aug. 30.
