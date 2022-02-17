Police Logs

Jonathan Russell, 42, of St. Johnsbury, was arrested on Feb. 16 on a warrant out of Caledonia County. He was released on a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on Feb. 17.
Stopped Feb. 16 on Memorial Drive for a motor vehicle violation, operator Tyler Pion, 32, of Lowell, was found to have an active warrant out of Orleans County and was arrested. A passenger, Krystal Hough, 31, of Sugar Hill, N.H., was found to have an active warrant out of Washington County, Vt., and was also arrested. Hough was released from the scene on a flash citation into Washington County court. Pion was lodged at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility on $200 bail.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Pre-existing medical conditions were suspected to be the cause of a Feb. 16 single-vehicle crash on Chelsea Road in Bradford. A 2003 F350 truck with a dump body operated by Tyler Abear, 50, of Corinth, ended up on its passenger side in an embankment. He was transported to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call and speak with Tpr. Adam Aremburg at the St. Johnsbury barracks.
Justin Lamotte, 20, of St. Johnsbury, was cited to appear on April 19 in Essex County Superior Court to answer to the charge of unlawful mischief (misdemeanor) incurred Feb. 14 on Main St. in Concord.
On Feb. 16 at the intersection of Route 5 and Round Barn Road in Newbury, police say a vehicle operated by Raymond Woods, 75, of North Haverhill, N.H., did not yield to a vehicle operated by Syvanna L Roderickkilduff, 36, of Bradford. This resulted in Woods’ vehicle colliding with Roderickkilduff’s. Woods’ 2016 Chevy Silverado had significant driver’s-side damage, and Roderickkilduff’s 2002 Jeep Wrangler had medium damage. No injuries were reported.
VSP — MIDDLESEX
Harold Lewis, 49, of Lyndonville, was cited Feb. 16 for excessive speed after being stopped for allegedly going 84 mph in a 50 mph zone on Route 2 near Danville Hill Road in Cabot. He’s scheduled at Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division, on March 24 to answer the charge of excessive speed.
VSP — DERBY
Michael Durocher, 33, of Irasburg, was cited to appear March 15 in Orleans County Court to answer charges of DUI#2, DLS, violation of conditions of release, and excessive speed which took place on Feb. 16 on Route 100 in Newport Center. Police say he was clocked at 83 mph in a 50 mph zone.
