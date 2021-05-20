ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
On May 15 Jonathan Kittredge, 37, of St. Johnsbury was arrested for aggravated assault, for allegedly strangling another male during an altercation at 767 Concord Ave. The victim refused medical attention, and Kittredge will answer the charge Aug. 2 in Caledonia County Court.
— — – —
Wendy Taylor, 46, of St. Johnsbury was arrested May 8, charged with counterfeiting paper money after attempting to purchase merchandise at White Market with a counterfeit $100 bill. She was cited into Caledonia County Court to face the charge July 12.
— — – —
James Macura, 47, of St. Johnsbury was cited May 18 on a charge of violation of abuse prevention order, and cited to appear June 14 in Caledonia County Court.
— — – —
On March 30, officers received a request for a welfare check from Ms. Caitlyn Leiviska, 39, of St. Johnsbury on a George Martin, 37, also of St. Johnsbury. The welfare check was found to be unfounded, and police said it was the second one that day called in by Leiviska on Martin, who has an active relief from abuse (RFA) order against Leiviska. Leiviska was later located, arrested and charged with violation of the RFA order. She’ll answer the charge on June 7 in Caledonia Superior Court. In a separate March 30 incident, St. Johnsbury Police served Leiviska with an interim relief from abuse (RFA) order protecting Marie Tournaud, 70, of St. Johnsbury from her. Investigation revealed that Leiviska posted a photo on social media with a caption that stated in part “Guess what I’m gonna burn your house down!” as well as violating the RFA in other ways, police alleged. Leiviska was later located and arrested on charges of violation of an abuse prevention order (x4), obstruction of justice and criminal threatening. She was cited into Caledonia Superior Court on this set of charges June 7.
— — – —
On May 19, officers pulled over a vehicle for observed equipment violations at the intersection of Central and Summer Streets. A passenger in the vehicle, Jonathan J. Bushey, 23, of North Troy was found to have an active cite & release warrant, which he was cited for and released. Further investigation revealed another passenger, Mikayla Camber, 19, of Derby Line was impersonating a person from New York State in order to deflect the investigation. The vehicle was seized pending a warrant application, Bushey and Camber were arrested and brought to the police department. Bushey was issued a citation for May 21 on the warrant, and Aug. 23 on new charges of identity theft, false information to a police officer, possession of cocaine, depressant/stimulant/narcotic. Camber was cited for Aug. 23 on allegations of identity theft, false information to a police officer, violation of conditions of release, and depressant/stimulant/narcotic possession. All citations were into Caledonia Superior Court.
— — – —
Kristin Lawrence, 36, of St. Johnsbury was issued a citation for the offense of unlawful trespass on May 19 after she entered Maplefields in St. Johnsbury. Lawrence had been served a notice of trespass for that property on Dec. 2, 2020. She’ll answer the unlawful trespass allegation on July 12 in Caledonia Court.
VSP — DERBY
On May 17 a 2018 Chevy Cruze operated by Lynn Pion, 64, of Derby went off Hinman Settler Rd in Derby. Investigation revealed Pion attempted to swerve to miss a bear, causing her to travel off the road and strike a tree. She was transported to North Country Hospital for minor injuries, and her vehicle sustained front bumper, front right quarter panel, front right door, and windshield damage.
