ST. JOHNSBURY PD
Heather Powers, 33, of St. Johnsbury was taken into custody March 19 10:55 p.m. on Portland Street on an active warrant for Violation of Probation. She was processed, and lodged at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility, charged with Violation of Probation and Parole Warrant.
VSP ST. JOHNSBURY
While speaking with the parties involved in a 9:56 p.m. 911 hangup call March 20 on Route 5 in Wells River, it was determined Amanda Longmoore, 40, of Wells River, had driven to the residence under the influence of intoxicants. She was administered SFSTs, subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI, transported to the Outpost in Bradford for processing, and released with a citation to appear April 7 in Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division for the charge of DUI-Refusal.
Troopers responded the morning of March 19 to Blue Mountain Union School in Newbury following a report of a threat directed at a student.
The threat was reported at 9:21 a.m. and originated, police said, with an individual not affiliated with or located at the school. Troopers responded to the school to investigate and to maintain a presence until dismissal for the day. The school activated its emergency procedures as a precaution while the investigation continued.
Troopers determined that a threat of violence had been directed at a particular student. At no time was there a lockdown or an active incident. The school had been scheduled for a half day, and students were dismissed at noon as planned. The investigation into the threat is ongoing.
VSP DERBY
During the investigation of a burglary reported March 18 on High St. in Barton it was learned that Michael Buck, 30, of St. Johnsbury were responsible for the break-in. Buck was located in St. Johnsbury, taken into custody and transported to the Derby barracks and later lodged at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility.
Police seek the public’s assistance in locating Derick Niles, 43, of Newport. On March 20, police were advised of an assault that occurred on Route 5 at the dirt pull-off in the town of Coventry. The investigation alleged Niles to have caused bodily injury to a household member and placed them in fear for their life.
Niles was unable to be located and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Niles are asked to call the VSP Derby at 802-334-8881.
MORRISTOWN PD
Officers from the Morristown Police Department, Stowe Police Department, and Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department responded March 14 to a reported robbery at Cumberland Farms on Upper Main St. in Morristown. Through investigation, a suspect in the robbery was identified as Joshua Call, 27, of Sutton.
On March 18, members of the Stowe Police Department and Vermont State Police assisted the Morristown Police Department in the execution of a search warrant at Call’s residence in Sutton. He was issued a citation to appear April 28 in Vermont Superior Court, Lamoille Criminal Division, to answer to the charge of Assault and Robbery.
