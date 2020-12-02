ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE

While at the Fairbanks Inn on Nov. 9 interviewing a victim for followup in regards to another matter, St. Johnsbury Police Officers say that Derek Hackett, 29, of St. Johnsbury had been speaking to a female over the internet and by phone. He was prohibited from contacting the female due to an active court-ordered conditions of release. Hackett was cited for two counts of violations of conditions of release and will answer the charges on Jan. 4, 2021.

