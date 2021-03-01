Boyd Wehrebein

ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE

Hailey M. Dixon, 27, of St. Johnsbury was cited to appear April 12 in Caledonia Court to answer the charge of unlawful trespass, as a result of a reported shoplifting incident Jan. 13 at White Market, where police said she had previously been issued a notice of trespass.

VSP — DERBY

Boyd Wehrebein, 68, of Orleans was released Feb. 28 on a citation to appear March 30 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division, after he was charged with DUI when his car went off Chapdelaine Rd. in Brownington. He was screened roadside and taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.

VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY

Jayda Pape, 23, of Bradford was charged Feb. 28 with violating conditions of release as a result of an alleged incident at 64 Clear Meadow Lane in Bradford, and cited to appear April 28 in Orange County Superior Court to answer to the charge.

HARDWICK POLICE

Police investigated two motor vehicle accidents last week. A 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander operated by Katherine B. Gilmartin, 25, of Burlington, went off Hardwick St. in Greensboro and struck a tree on Feb. 21. Three days later, police said a 2017 Kia Sorento operated by Addie Salls, 46, of Greensboro, swerved to avoid striking another vehicle and ended up in the ditch at 200 The Bend Rd. In both cases, there were no injuries and no charges were filed.

