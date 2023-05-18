Police Logs

David Ellison, 50, of Kershaw, South Carolina, was arrested on May 4 on Meadow Street for driving after suspension. He was released on summons.
David Becker, 40, of Littleton, was taken into protective custody for alcohol intoxication on May 4 on Maple Street and transported to the Grafton County House of Corrections.
Samantha Letson, 33, of Berlin, was arrested on May 2 on Meadow Street for criminal trespass. She was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in Littleton District Court on June 13.
Lauren Scott, 34, of Lancaster, was arrested May 1 on Cottage Street on bench warrants. Bail was set at $500 cash and she is scheduled to appear in Haverhill District Court on June 14.
Gavin Bradley, 18, of St. Johnsbury, was arrested May 1 on Interstate 93 for subsequent-offense driving after suspension. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on June 13.
Shawn McKenna, 56, of Littleton, was arrested on April 26 on Crane Street for driving without a valid license. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on June 13.
Scott Farnsworth, 29, of Nashua, was arrested on April 25 on Old County Road on bench warrants. He was held at the Grafton County House of Corrections and is scheduled to appear in Hillsborough Superior Court.
Trinity Starbird, 19, of Littleton, was arrested on April 22 on St. Johnsbury Road for being a minor in unlawful possession/intoxication of alcohol. She was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on June 13.
