Police Logs
Buy Now

The Littleton Select Board on Monday accepted a $65,000 grant to assign a Littleton police officer to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Drug Task Force for the year.

LITTLETON POLICE

David Ellison, 50, of Kershaw, South Carolina, was arrested on May 4 on Meadow Street for driving after suspension. He was released on summons.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments