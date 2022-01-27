ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Mark Boutwell, 38, of St. Johnsbury, was held without bail at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport on a host of charges. Police received a 12:07 a.m. complaint on Jan. 25 of screaming coming from an apartment in St. Johnsbury. A victim reported she was assaulted and strangled by a prior household member, and that her phone had been smashed. Boutwell was located by a St. Johnsbury police officer and several state troopers at an address on Broad Street in Lyndon, and arrested. He was charged with aggravated domestic assault, first degree (serious bodily injury), aggravated domestic assault first degree (prior aggravated domestic assault), aggravated domestic assault second degree (violation of court order), obstruction of justice, interference with access to emergency services, and unlawful mischief.
—-
Hawkk Christman, 28, of St. Johnsbury, was taken into custody after an arrest warrant was requested for him on a sex offender registry violation (felony), habitual offender. The St. Johnsbury PD was assisted in this incident by St. Johnsbury Probation & Parole, and the Vermont Sex Offender Registry staff.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Timothy C. Nolan, 50, of Lyndon, was cited to appear Feb. 7 in Caledonia County Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer a charge filed Jan. 23 on the I-91, Exit 22 off-ramp, of DUI.
VSP — DERBY
Kateria Morris, 34, of Barton, was cited to appear Jan. 24 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer a charge filed Jan. 23 on Main Street in Barton, of violation of court-ordered conditions of release.
—-
Police investigated a three-vehicle crash in snow-covered conditions Jan. 25 on Route 105 in Charleston near Pond View Road. A vehicle driven by Joshua Kuhaneck, 20, of Brighton, was eastbound on Route 105 when he lost control on the snow-covered roadway, traveling into the oncoming travel lane and striking a vehicle operated by Tyler Perkins, 31, of West Charleston. Perkins’ vehicle then slid into one operated by Paul Gray, 55, of Brighton, which had been traveling behind Perkins. Kuhaneck’s vehicle was declared totaled and he was transported to North Country Hospital to be checked for minor injuries. His and Perkins’ vehicles were towed, and Gray’s was able to be driven from the scene. Charleston Fire Department was on scene due to leaking fluids, and also assisted with traffic control.
—-
Robert Bishop, 44, of Barton, was cited to Orleans Superior Court on Jan. 25 after being arrested on Jan. 24 and charged with domestic assault.
