ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
A lost Ram key fob was found Thursday in St. Johnsbury. It can be claimed with proper identification. Contact St. Johnsbury Police Department at (802) 748-2314.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Carl Meyer, 42, of Wells River, was arrested Sept. 16 on I-91 south in Ryegate and charged with suspicion of DUI. He’ll face the allegation of DUI on Oct. 4 in Caledonia County Superior Court, Criminal Division.
—-
Andrew Mitchell, 58, of Lyndon, was taken into custody on Sept. 16 on suspicion of DUI after a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of East Darling Hill Road and Darling Hill Road in East Burke. He was later released with a citation to appear Oct. 4 in Caledonia County Court on the charge of DUI.
—-
Brandon Rodd, 23, of St. Johnsbury, was taken into custody on Sept. 17 on suspicion of DUI, and later released on a citation to appear on Oct. 4 in Caledonia County Court, Criminal Division on the charge of DUI.
—-
Investigation of a Sept. 17 two-vehicle crash on Stanton Rd. in Danville resulted in William Bishop, 33, of Danville being taken into custody on suspicion of DUI. He’ll face the charge of DUI on Oct. 4 in Caledonia County Court.
VSP DERBY
Investigation of a Sept. 16 single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Railroad St. and Cross St. in Brighton revealed Jenifer Poulin, 37, of Derby to allegedly have been under the influence of intoxicants. She was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI, and later released with a citation to appear Oct. 5 in Orleans Court, Criminal Division on the charge of DUI.
—-
Troopers responded to a two-vehicle accident on Sept. 18 at about 4:30 p.m. on Rt. 242 at the intersection of Stateside Rd. in the town of Jay. Investigation revealed that Harrington Dunbar, 72, of Worcester, Vt., was turning onto Rt. 242 from Stateside Rd., when she failed to yield to traffic with the right of way. Brett Farrow, 47, of Holland, subsequently struck Dunbar’s vehicle after it pulled out in front of him. There were no injuries, and both vehicles had moderate damage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.