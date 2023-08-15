VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY

Dylan Pike, the subject of a search since escaping Bradford police on August 13 at about 10:35 a.m. by fleeing on foot, was located on August 14 at 11:30 p.m. at a residence on Barton Street in Bradford. He was wanted on two warrants for resisting arrest and failure to comply with the sex offender registry. Arrested without incident, he was transported to Northeast Correctional Complex for lack of $1,200 bail and was due in Orange Criminal Court on August 15 on these charges.

