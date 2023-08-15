Dylan Pike, the subject of a search since escaping Bradford police on August 13 at about 10:35 a.m. by fleeing on foot, was located on August 14 at 11:30 p.m. at a residence on Barton Street in Bradford. He was wanted on two warrants for resisting arrest and failure to comply with the sex offender registry. Arrested without incident, he was transported to Northeast Correctional Complex for lack of $1,200 bail and was due in Orange Criminal Court on August 15 on these charges.
— —
Brianna Santiago, 25, of Newark, was cited in Caledonia County Court on August 15 to answer a charge of aggravated domestic assault filed on August 14 in Newark.
HARDWICK POLICE
On July 31, a person located a small plastic baggy containing a white powdery substance in a parking lot and turned it into the Hardwick Police Department. The substance tested positive for cocaine. Police are looking for the owner of this bag. Those who would like to claim it may contact the PD at 802-472-5475.
— —
The Police and Hardwick Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on August 9 at about 3 p.m. on Mill Street. When police arrived, the vehicle had been extinguished by the fire department. The vehicle was a white Saab. The fire started underneath the driver’s seat, possibly due to an electrical issue. There were no injuries.
BRADFORD POLICE
After a brief struggle with police, Aaron Lott, 38, of Bradford, was arrested on August 14 in Lower Plain for domestic assault. He was arraigned that day in Orange County Court and ordered release on conditions.
— —
Investigation continues into a multiple-vehicle crash on August 10 on Route 25 near the Bradford Jiffy Mart. Initial investigation revealed that Jacqueline Leigh Berg of Gilford, NH, turned right out of the Jiffy Mart parking lot and pulled into the path of an oncoming pickup truck. Berg’s vehicle was struck by the vehicle driven by Larry Hedges of Corinth. Police say Hedges attempted to avoid the collision but could not do so. His truck careened into the adjacent Jiffy Mart parking lot and struck an unoccupied box truck. No injuries were reported.
