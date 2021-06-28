Police Logs

VSP — DERBY
Police are on the lookout for a white Dodge pickup truck that left the scene of a June 24 accident at the intersection of Rt. 5 and Rt. 58 in Irasburg. Investigation revealed the 6:30 p.m. accident occurred when the pickup truck attempted to pass a 2021 Freightliner MT 45G (UPS truck) operated by Carl Riendeau, 29 of Lyndonville, while he was turning onto Rt. 5 from Rt. 58. The pickup truck crashed into the front of Reindeau’s truck and went off the roadway into a lawn. The pickup truck then left the scene heading toward the Orleans area. The white pickup should have passenger-side damage, possibly to the front bumper and panels on the passenger side. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Trooper Miller at the Derby barracks at 802 334 8881.
ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Police received a June 24 complaint from the Vermont Sex Offender Registry that a registrant who was listed as homeless had not called in to report his location daily as required since June 10, 2021. After an investigation, Jermaine D. Robertson-Haney, 22, of St. Johnsbury, was located and cited for the above violation. He will answer the case on Aug. 23 in Caledonia Superior Court.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Troopers responded to a June 27 report of a wrong-way driver on I-91 south in Barnet. The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed while northbound in the southbound lane. They attempted to stop the vehicle near mile marker 124 in Barnet, but the vehicle failed to yield. After a short pursuit, the vehicle was stopped. The operator, Cassandra Pierce, 42, of North Haverhill, N.H. was arrested for DUI, gross negligent operation, attempting to elude, and excessive speed. She’ll answer these allegations on July 12 in Caledonia County Court.
——-
A 2009 Toyota Corolla being driven by a juvenile was towed from the scene of a June 27 accident at 27 Railroad St. in Newbury. Police said the vehicle struck a 2016 Jeep Compass being driven by Janet Scott, 61, of Newbury, which had slowed down for pedestrians and was unable to brake in time.
LYNDONVILLE POLICE
Albert Vieira, 28, of Lyndon was arrested June 25 at the Lyndon Center park & ride, charged with operating on a criminally suspended license, and given a court date of Aug. 16 to answer the charge.
——-
Morgan Peck, 35, of Sheffield was arrested June 24 and cited into court Aug. 16 to answer the charge of operating on a criminally suspended license. The alleged incident occurred on Lily Pond Rd. in Lyndon.
——-
Responding to a June 25 report of an assault at 465 Main St., police say Ashley Bly, 26, of Lyndonville had created a public disturbance by using profane language and acting in a tumultuous manner in public. Bly was taken into custody, processed at the Lyndonville police department, and released on a citation to appear Aug 16 in court on the charge of disorderly conduct.
——-
Following up on a June 25 report of a drunk driver, Jeremy Orourke, 26, of Lyndon was arrested on Lily Pond Rd. in Lyndon and charged with DUI. He was processed at the Lyndonville police department, where he refused to provide a sample of his breath. He was released to a sober adult and given a July 12 court date.
HARDWICK POLICE
Craig Grover, 67, of Hardwick was rushed to Copley Hospital in Morrisville on June 23 after the electric bike he was operating hit an elevated sidewalk on Wolcott St., and the bike flipped. He was transported by Morrisville Rescue with injuries to his legs, arms and head.
