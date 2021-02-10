Police Logs

ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
On Feb. 5, Shari Hitman, 35, of St. Johnsbury, was issued a citation to appear March 29 in Caledonia County Court in response to charges levied on the same day at 48 Eastern Ave. of violation of conditions of release x 2, and disorderly conduct x 2.
——-
On Feb. 6, Nathan Bragg, 30, of North Haverhill, N.H., was arrested on a warrant, and also charged with two counts of violation of conditions of release, and two counts of drug possession. The arrest took place at Maplefields on Western Avenue in St. Johnsbury.
——-
On Feb. 6, Courtney Bartlett, 33, of St. Johnsbury, was arrested at Family Dollar on Railroad Street on a warrant issued out of Rutland, and handed a citation for court based on the warrant’s request.
——-
Ashlie Tucker, 30, of St. Johnsbury, was charged Feb. 5 with domestic assault, and flash cited into Caledonia County Court Feb. 8 after being released to Probation and Parole. The incident occurred at the Fairbanks Inn on Western Avenue.
——-
On Feb. 6, Jade Donley, 36, of St. Johnsbury, was cited into Caledonia County Court on April 5 to answer to allegations of violation of a protection order and conditions of release. The incident took place on Railroad Street.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Jeffrey Phillips, 28, of Peacham, was arrested Feb. 5 at 12:05 a.m. after his vehicle went off Walden Hill Road in Danville. He was cited into Caledonia County Court on Feb. 22 to answer to the allegation of DUI.
——-
On Feb. 6, Donald Bartlett, 41, of St. Johnsbury, was charged with Violation of Conditions, and driving with a criminally suspended license. The allegations took place on Main Street in Concord, and he was scheduled to appear Feb. 8 in Essex County Superior Court, Criminal Division.
——-
A Feb. 6 arrest alleged DUI on the part of Nicolas Ramirez, 22, of Lyndonville, whose car went off East Concord Road in Lunenburg at approximately 8 p.m. He was released on a citation to appear March 16 in Essex County Superior Court, Criminal Division.
LYNDONVILLE POLICE
While on routine patrol on Feb. 3, at about 10:37 p.m., Ofc. Jason Harris located the scene of a crash at the intersection of Red Village Road and Black Walnut Lane. Upon his arrival, the vehicle involved in the collision had already left. Pieces of a mid-2000’s Toyota Matrix were recovered from the scene. Anyone with information regarding this crash is requested to contact Ofc. Harris at (802) 626-1271.
