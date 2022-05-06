Police Logs
Buy Now

Jared Bradley

ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE

Heather Lawson, 39, of St. Johnsbury, was charged May 5 with petit larceny after being accused of taking property from a backpack belonging to Shane Green, 50, of Lyndon, while on the RCT bus between Lyndon and St. Johnsbury. Lawson will answer the charge on June 27 in Caledonia County Superior Court.

—-

Tristan Garcia, 22, of Barnet, faces a host of charges stemming from May 5 incidents at Walgreens, including unlawful mischief, simple assault on a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, and violation of conditions of release. Taken into custody as an incapacitated person, Garcia allegedly kicked or struck Cpl. Johnson, causing pain. Garcia was transported to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, where he allegedly caused another disturbance in the emergency room. He’ll face the charges on June 27 in Caledonia County Superior Court.

VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY

Jared Bradley, 42, of Passumpsic, was cited to appear May 23 in Caledonia Criminal Court on a charge of violation of conditions of release, filed May 4 on Depot Hill Road in St. Johnsbury.

—-

Ralph Morale Jr., 60, of St. Johnsbury, was cited to appear June 20 in Caledonia Criminal Court on charges filed May 5 at Price Chopper in St. Johnsbury, of unlawful trespass and disorderly conduct after allegedly using obscene language at employees and customers. Morale was placed under arrest and transported to Northeast Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury to be detoxed.

VSP — DERBY

Police are investigating the May 5 theft of a catalytic converter from a 2003 red Ford F-250 parked at 12 Baraw Rd. in Lowell. The theft allegedly occurred sometime between 8 p.m. on May 4, and 11 a.m. on May 5. Anyone with information on the incident or the stolen catalytic converter is asked to contact the Derby barracks at (802) 334-8881.

VSP — MIDDLESEX

Earle Rogers, 63, and Jessie Marshall, 42, both of Marshfield, were flash-cited into Washington County Superior Court May 5 on charges filed May 4 of domestic assault after a police investigation revealed two household members caused bodily injuries to each other in a mutual domestic altercation in Marshfield.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments