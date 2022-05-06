Police Logs

Heather Lawson, 39, of St. Johnsbury, was charged May 5 with petit larceny after being accused of taking property from a backpack belonging to Shane Green, 50, of Lyndon, while on the RCT bus between Lyndon and St. Johnsbury. Lawson will answer the charge on June 27 in Caledonia County Superior Court.
—-
Tristan Garcia, 22, of Barnet, faces a host of charges stemming from May 5 incidents at Walgreens, including unlawful mischief, simple assault on a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, and violation of conditions of release. Taken into custody as an incapacitated person, Garcia allegedly kicked or struck Cpl. Johnson, causing pain. Garcia was transported to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, where he allegedly caused another disturbance in the emergency room. He’ll face the charges on June 27 in Caledonia County Superior Court.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Jared Bradley, 42, of Passumpsic, was cited to appear May 23 in Caledonia Criminal Court on a charge of violation of conditions of release, filed May 4 on Depot Hill Road in St. Johnsbury.
Ralph Morale Jr., 60, of St. Johnsbury, was cited to appear June 20 in Caledonia Criminal Court on charges filed May 5 at Price Chopper in St. Johnsbury, of unlawful trespass and disorderly conduct after allegedly using obscene language at employees and customers. Morale was placed under arrest and transported to Northeast Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury to be detoxed.
VSP — DERBY
Police are investigating the May 5 theft of a catalytic converter from a 2003 red Ford F-250 parked at 12 Baraw Rd. in Lowell. The theft allegedly occurred sometime between 8 p.m. on May 4, and 11 a.m. on May 5. Anyone with information on the incident or the stolen catalytic converter is asked to contact the Derby barracks at (802) 334-8881.
VSP — MIDDLESEX
Earle Rogers, 63, and Jessie Marshall, 42, both of Marshfield, were flash-cited into Washington County Superior Court May 5 on charges filed May 4 of domestic assault after a police investigation revealed two household members caused bodily injuries to each other in a mutual domestic altercation in Marshfield.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.