Adam Favreau, 37, of St. Johnsbury, was charged June 28 on Washington Avenue with suspicion of DUI, and will face arraignment in this matter on July 16 in Caledonia Superior Court.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Police are asking for the public’s help with information about a June 26 single-vehicle crash when it left the roadway and went up an embankment on Route 302 in Newbury. The vehicle was operated by Timothy Kearney, 31, of Newbury. He and a passenger, Zachary Tobin, 30, of Thetford, were hospitalized with suspected minor injuries. Police say the accident appears to have occurred at a high rate of speed, and the 2009 Trailblazer had significant damage. Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Johnsbury barracks at 802-748-3111.
HARDWICK POLICE
Anyone with information about vandalism from June 21 on the North Main Street bridge is asked to contact Hardwick police at 802-472-5475. Police received a report that someone pulled flowers from a flower box on the bridge and threw them into the river.
Liam Lyman-Leas, 20, of Hardwick, was charged June 3 with trespassing and cited into Caledonia Court August 28 to answer the charge.
OCSD
Julia Graves, 22, of Derby Line, was charged on June 18 on Schuler Road in Derby with excessive speed after being clocked at 67 mph in the 35 mph limit of Schuler Road in Derby. She’s cited to answer the charge on August 1 in Orleans Superior Court.
Moria Quinn, 36, of Derby, was cited into Orleans Superior Court July 25 to answer a charge of excessive speed filed June 14 after being clocked at 67 mph in the 35 mph limit in an area of Beebe Road in Derby.
Clocked at 70 mph in a 35-mph zone of Route 105 in Derby, Paul-Anthony Torres-Perez, 27, of East Hven, CT, was cited to answer the charge of excessive speed on Aug. 1 in Orleans Superior Court.
BRADFORD POLICE
Cassie Tomberlin, 40, and Steven Ducharme, 34, were charged on June 29 with grand larceny and cited into Orange County Court on August 30 to answer the charge. It came from a June 17 complaint by Rachel Lesperance, 44, of Bradford, who told police she was the victim of a theft of over $1,500 cash from her residence a few days prior. Ducharme was also charged on June 29 with resisting arrest. Police said he also had an active warrant for his arrest and was lodged on the warrant.
